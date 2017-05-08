TDOT rolls on new median for Highway 11-E in west Johnson City

Mark Nagi,Tennessee Department of Transportation community relations officer for the region, said traffic has been shifted to the outside to allow room for workers.

The existing median will be removed and replaced with a raised median, with additional turn lanes for the crossovers, which will also be constructed by the end of the project.

Drivers going westbound from Johnson City to Jonesborough will have one lane; drivers going eastbound from Jonesborough will have two. The construction is taking place between Claude Simmons Road and the Jonesborough city limits near Intimate Treasures and Old Jonesborough Body Shop.

If you’re turning left from either side of the highway in that section, you will have to travel beyond the work zone’s barriers to find an open crossing and make a U-turn.

Summers-Taylor Inc. is the contractor for this project, which is expected to cost $912,855. The project started on May 1 and TDOT expects to complete it by Nov. 30.

According to TDOT’s website, drivers should be alert for lane closures and lane shifts through the construction area. Motorists should be alert for changed conditions, workers present and use extreme caution through the affected stretch of 11-E.

Also in Washington County, TDOT is working on:

• The U.S. Highway 321/Tennessee Highway 34 bridge over Limestone Creek. The highway is reduced to one lane in each direction through this bridge replacement project. The southbound traffic has been shifted onto the northbound side. The lane closures and lane shifts will remain in place around the clock during construction.

• Tennessee Highway 381 between Indian Ridge Road and Skyline Drive. Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. as crews perform work in this area.

In April, TDOT announced its annual safety campaign, urging drivers to pay attention to speed zone changes and to the presence for workers in highway construction zones. Three TDOT workers were killed by passing motorists in 2016. The department has lost 112 such workers since 1948. The “Work with Us” campaign asks drivers to move over and slow down for highway construction workers.

For more information on Tennessee highway projects, visit TDOT’s website at http://www.tn.gov/tdot.

In Jonesborough, town officials reported Monday that the rails crossing Depot Street near the Washington County Farmers Co-Op, 1001 Depot St., would be re-set, forcing officials to close the road in that area. The contractor scheduled to begin work 8 a.m. Tuesday. The project is expected to last into the evening and possibly into Wednesday.

In Johnson City, city officials issued an advisory about projects that could affect traffic:

Public Works projects

• Commerce Street (between Market and Roan streets) – drainage improvements. One lane closed periodically. Motorists are urged to use caution in this area.

• Knob Creek Road and Market Street – installation of handicap ramps at all corners of intersection. One lane closed periodically. Motorists are urged to use caution in this area.

• Downtown Square Parking Lot – resurfacing. Closed in sections. Cars parked in closed section will be subject to towing.

Water/Sewer projects

• Circle Drive (Chinquapin) – water line replacement; lane closures

• Old Stage Road (between Old Gray Station Road and Interstate 26 overpass) – clean up; lane closures

• Orleans Street (300-400 block) – water line replacement; lane closures

• 374 Delmer Salts Road (Gray) – sewer extension.