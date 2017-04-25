Carter Planning Commission votes to downsize

In a close vote that took two attempts, the planners voted 5-5 on the first vote to recommend the smaller size. That motion failed with Mayor Leon Humphrey, Robert Carroll, Randall Jenkins, Ray Lyons and Jerry Smith voting in favor of the reduction. Chairman Jerry Pearman, Sonja Culler, Steve Pierce, Ralph Watson and Ken Arney vote against the motion.

Planning Director Chris Schuettler and some of the other planners who voted against the motion expressed concern that a smaller Planning Commission would be dominated by members of the Carter County Commission. Schuettler said the private act that created the Planning Commission specified that no more than four county commissioners could serve at one time on the Planning Commission. Schuettler said the private act set the total membership at not less than seven nor more than 12 members.

Schuettler opened the floor to another vote and Jenkins made the motion to change the private act to allow no more than two members of the County Commission to serve on the Planning Commission, plus the chairman of the County Commission. He said that would give county commissioners no more than three of the nine votes on the smaller panel.

With that change, Pearman switched his vote to allow passage of the motion.

The planners’ recommendation will now be sent to the Carter County Commission for a decision on whether to reduce the membership.

In other matters, the planners heard from County Commissioner Brad Johnson on his study on starting an environmental court for the county. Johnson said such a court would meet once or twice a month and would be headed by the Sessions Court judge. He said all cases in the court would be civil, with a maximum fine of $50 plus court costs.

The measure is seen as a way of streamlining the way the county prosecutes violations of its property codes, which now must go to regular courts and take months or years to resolve.

The need for such resolution was seen in the complaints that several citizens heard at the meeting.

Barbara Grindstaff complained that a neighbor had placed three storage buildings on one lot and a man was living in one of the storage buildings. She said a neighbor had also built a garage on a county right of way.

Code Enforcement Officer Mel McKay said he had to be careful of constitutional rights when he investigated such complaints.

Humphrey said citizens were not getting an answer to their problems and Grindstaff had raised an issue to be addressed. “We need to worry more about property owners’ rights. We can talk about it later in court,” he said.

Another group of citizens from Old Lacy Hollow Road complained about neighbors allowing their property to fall into ruin. Karen Sams said the entrance to the neighborhood had a skeleton of a mobile home and other residences had piles of uncollected garbage. “We need your help,” Sams said.

She asked if tenants living in such conditions could not be relocated to public housing. Schuettler said some tenants did not want to be in public housing because of the rules they would have to follow. He said Old Lacy Hollow was one of the worst areas in the county and he and his staff spend a lot of time in that area trying to deal with property code and other problems.