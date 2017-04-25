Animal Advisory Board hears from mayor, Brother Wolf director

The meetings are usually held in the Mayor's Conference Room of the Carter County Courthouse, which is large enough to hold the monthly meetings for the various committees of the Carter County Commission and the members of the public who want to attend those meetings.

That was not the case with Tuesday's meeting of the Advisory Board. Every chair placed in the room was soon claimed by members of the public and several others remained standing.

That situation led Carter County Mayor Leon Humphrey to call for the meeting to be relocated to the county's Main Courtroom, which was just down the hall.

With the members of the public now comfortably seated, Advisory Board Chairman Mike Barnett opened the meeting, telling the audience to be respectful and orderly during the session.

Humphrey provided a progress report on the shelter. He said the new relationship with Lincoln Memorial University is going exceptionally well, with the veterinary school now planning to use the shelter as a teaching facility.

"I am really encouraged. Great things are happening," Humphrey said.

He said the plan is to bring students and professors to the shelter on a regular basis. He said the relationship with LMU may also lead to internships for the veterinary students to work in Carter County.

Humphrey said the shelter will be closed to the public starting May 8 for cleaning and painting. When the work is done, he said a grand reopening of the shelter will be held.

The shelter hours have also been extended. The new hours are noon to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sunday.

Paul Berry, executive director of Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, spoke to the board and the audience about the Asheville, North Carolina-based organization's relationship with Carter County.

Brother Wolf has been involved in several areas in recent months. Berry said a meeting with county animal rescue workers will be held today.