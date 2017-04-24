Tennessee bill opening up officer shooting records headed to Gov. Haslam's desk

The House voted 91-0 Monday to open the investigative records into deaths from a shooting by law enforcement. Senators previously passed the bill 30-0. It soon heads to Gov. Bill Haslam.

The records currently are exempt from public disclosure, though some district attorneys general have moved to release some records.

The bill by Democratic Rep. G.A. Hardaway of Memphis says the records would become public after local prosecutors finish their role in the cases. It affirms that prosecutors can release them beforehand.

TBI Director Mark Gwyn said he has no issue with opening up the files.

The bill would apply to officer shooting deaths that occur after the law takes effect.