Elizabethton City Council approves summertime events

The Jiggy Ray's Labor Day festival, was just one of several summertime outdoor events to be approved by the Elizabethton City Council during its monthly meeting Thursday.

City Council unanimously approved the request for the street closure from 2 to 11 p.m. A stage will be set up on the street for the event. The approval was also given to three other Jiggy Ray's outdoor festivals that will take place in front of the restaurant and in the Bicentennial Walkway.

The other three outdoor Jiggy Ray's Festivals are scheduled for the Saturdays of June 24, July 22 and Aug. 19. These festivals will not be in the street.

Jiggy Ray's also requested the closure of the last block of downtown East Elk Avenue on Monday nights so that motorcycles can be parked there. The weekly event proved popular last year, with 300 motorcycles showing up for the first one. Jiggy Ray's has joined with Smith Brothers Harley-Davidson and Yee-Haw Brewing Company to put on the bike nights.

Most of the summer events the City Council considered Thursday are traditional annual events, such as the Covered Bridge Festival and the Carter County Car Club Car Show.

Tonya Stevens, executive director of the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce, said Wednesday night will be dropped as the traditional first night of the Covered Bridge Festival. Instead, the festival will go from Thursday, June 8 through Saturday, June 10.

The Carter County Car Club's annual Car Show has already been approved for July 8, but the council authorized the closing time for the show to be changed to 9 p.m.

The annual Roan Groan Bicycle Race was also approved by the council. The race from downtown Elizabethton to the top of the Roan will be staged June 3. The race will be the same as last year, with the start in the parking lot of Cat Island Park, with the first start at 9 a.m. The route will make a right turn at the monument and proceed on to U.S. Highway 19E.

In other matters, the council unanimously approved funds for the repair of the Elk Avenue Bridge to correct failing concrete used in a 2005 repair. The city has a $125,000 reserve for the project, but the local match for the Tennessee Department of Transportation project will be $132,000. The council authorized the additional amount.