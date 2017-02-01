State comptroller expresses concern with Carter County audit

“Many Tennessee counties are on the right track. We have seen a reduction in the number of audit findings across the state,” Wilson said. “I am discouraged to see the opposite trend in Carter County. Progress can be made if county leaders focus on the accounting and reporting systems.”

Wilson said his auditors “identified numerous problems with the county’s accounting records. These issues included a failure to reconcile receivables, payroll deductions, liability accounts, and bank clearing accounts. Auditors recommend the Finance Department maintain accounting records on a current basis and provide the County Commission with accurate financial reports each month.”

The auditors also found some of Carter County’s expenditures “exceeded budget appropriations, and post-employment benefit disclosures were not available until almost six months after the fiscal year ended.”

Mayor Leon Humphrey said “I share the concern of the comptroller, as far as the number of findings. It is the goal of every office to have fewer findings.”

Humphrey said “looking at the overall scope of the audit “you can see where the findings occurred.” His analysis was that there have been some changes in leadership, especially in the Finance Department.

“None are real serious findings,” Humphrey said. He said the Audit Committee will provide guidance as the county officeholders set about correcting the findings.

Two of the 10 findings were recurring. One of those findings was in the Circuit Court Clerk’s office, where the auditor reported “the office did not prepare adequate trial balances of the execution dockets.” Clerk Johnny Blankenship said this is a longtime outstanding problem of funds his department is holding for unknown plaintiffs in court actions. His office has made headway in finding the owners and has turned other money over to the state. Blankenship said the balance has stayed the same since he became clerk in 2014.

In its response to the finding, management said it has addressed the problem with the current software vendor and set a deadline of the end of the current fiscal year to correct the problem.

The other recurring finding was that some of the accounting records for various funds had not been properly maintained.

In the management’s response to the recurring part of the finding, Finance Director Christa Bird’s office said it will begin printing a balance sheet monthly to ensure all deductions and expenses are being posted correctly. The office will also reconcile account balances to invoices.

The management’s response to the recurring finding also included a statement from Director of Schools Kevin Ward that his staff will schedule visits with other school systems in the area who are currently participating in the state insurance plan. Ward said the school system will also be “diligent in the preparation of reconciliations so that check requests are made in a timely manner to avoid any recurrence of bank overdrafts.” Ward said there will also be tighter segregation of duties.

Not all of the areas being investigated by the auditors were included in the annual report.

The Comptroller’s Office is also conducting an investigative audit on the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter for alleged discrepancies in operations. That investigation has not been completed.

Other findings in the annual report which were not of a recurring nature included:

— a finding the county had deficiencies in budget operations;

— a finding that other post-employment benefits were not available on a timely basis;

— a finding that “the other special education revenue fund” had a deficit in unassigned fund balance;

— a finding that amounts withheld from contractor payments were not deposited in escrow accounts;

— a finding that software for court computers did not have adequate operation controls;

— a finding that the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office had not reviewed software audit logs; and

— a finding in the Assessor of Property’s Office that new owners of use value properties were not required to file a new application for agricultural property, forest property, or designated open space usage.