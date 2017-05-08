Three from ETSU earn SoCon athlete of the month honors

David Biosca didn’t lose a match on the tennis court in April, going 9-0 in singles and 9-0 in dubles. The Bucs claimed the Southern Conference’s regular-season championship before winning the league tournament to earn their 11th consecutive bid to the NCAA tournament.

The native of Sant Fruitos de Bage, Spain, was named the Most Outstanding Player of the SoCon tournament, as he went 3-0 in singles matches at No. 1 and was 3-0 in doubles play at No. 2 with teammate Miguel Este. For his career, Biosca has won 109 total matches at ETSU.

Sophomore Loy Hee Ying was picked as the SoCon’s top women’s golder in April, her second consecutive monthly honor after turning in a trio of top-five finishes and posting a stroke average of 72.14 in seven April rounds.

The Kulaijaya, Malaysia, native opened her month by helping the Bucs to the team win at the Web.com Intercollegiate. Loy then tied for medalist honors at the Brickyard Collegiate, her second win of the season.

She closed her month with another fourth-place tie, shooting 2-over 146 in the weather-shortened SoCon Championshipand was voted the conference’s Player of the Year. She also earned an at-large berth to the postseason, claiming an individual spot in the upcoming NCAA Columbus (Ohio) Regional.

In track & field, senior Katrina Seymour, earned four first-place finishes and two runner-up finishes during the month of April.

The senior from New Providence, Bahamas, began by leading the Bucs’ 4x100-meter relay team to a first-place finish at the 2017 Beynon Sports Surface Catamount Classic in Cullowhee, North Carolina, with a time of 46.01 seconds.

That relay unit set the current SoCon fastest time in the 4x100-meter relay at the Georgia Tech Invitational the following weekend, placing second overall with a time of 45.38 seconds.

While at Georgia Tech, Seymour also claimed the 400-meter hurdles title. Seymour went on to shatter her time of 58.96 seconds the next weekend at the Western Carolina Track & Field Invitational after posting a new SoCon-leading time of 57.96 seconds.

While at the Western Carolina Track & Field Invitational, Seymour finished first and second in the 400-meter dash (54.71) and as a member of the 4x400-meter relay team (3:49.78), respectively.