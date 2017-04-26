Spring Fore United Way golf tournament to be held May 20-21

The third annual Spring Fore United Way tournament will be played at Johnson City’s two courses May 20-21.

The tournament follows the format of the former Spring Fling tournament, which was once the biggest two-day tournament in the state with more than 400 players each year.

That tournament disbanded several years ago and the United Way took up the cause in recent years. As usual, the format is a two-person select-shot.

Last year’s event had 175 entrants organizers are trying to get a bigger field. Tee times are 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. The first round will be played at Pine Oaks with the second day at Buffalo Valley.

“We’re trying to resurrect it back to where it was in the past,” said Mike Jennings, head professional at Pine Oaks and Buffalo Valley. “It’s going to be fun with a lot of food and a lot of prizes.”

The teams are flighted after the first day, meaning each team will compete for prizes in the final round with other teams of similar ability.

“So everybody has a chance to win,” Jennings said.

The entry fee is $100 per person and covers golf, carts, door prizes, a goodie bag, a reception following the first round and an awards presentation following the second round.

“We added something new,” Jennings said. “This year we’re having a Saturday night after-event party at Pine Oaks. We’ll have food, there will be games going on and we’ll have door prizes. We’ll draw up the flights and everybody can hang around and just have a good time and get ready to roll on Sunday.”

All money raised will go to benefit the United Way’s 17 partner agencies. The tournament’s main sponsor is Johnson City Honda.

Those interested in participating can register at the United Way’s website (www.unitedwayofwashingtoncountytn.org.) Call the United Way’s office at (423) 282-5682 for more information.