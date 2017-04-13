Johnson City Country Club No eagle on 17, just a hawk Johnson City Press • Updated Apr 13, 2017 at 9:33 AM During his latest outing at the Johnson City Country Club, Press Staff Writer Joe Avento did not putt for an eagle on the 17th hole, but he did spot a red-tail hawk. Due to a bird-brained editor’s mistake, we errantly referred to the hawk as an eagle in Thursday’s print edition. Joe also tells us it’s impossible to putt for an eagle on the 17th since it’s a par 3. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.