Whatever the score, no quit in Weigel

As any good football player, he’s certainly aware of the situations his team faces in a game.

But, it doesn’t matter if the Bucs are leading by 40 points or losing like they did 42-7 at Samford on Saturday afternoon. Either way, Weigel is going to give his best effort.

For the redshirt junior, it’s a matter of pride.

“I try to be a leader and step up in situations like these,” Weigel said after the loss. “I want to do that and hopefully motivate these guys. I’ve been here since the start and the first game. We’ve had some tough losses. But, it’s a pride thing. You have to come out and play hard every game. It’s competing and I’m going to do the best I can.”

There was a familiar theme looking at Saturday defensive statistics. Weigel was again the Bucs’ leading tackler with six stops, followed by Jevon Gooden with five and Paul Hunter, Jeremy Lewis and Titus Tucker with four each.

The fact that Weigel led the way came as no surprise to ETSU coach Carl Torbush. He has called Weigel a “tackling machine.” Likewise, defensive coordinator Billy Taylor saw how hard Weigel played when he began recruiting him. He’s even more appreciative of how hard he competed Saturday, even when the game was clearly out of reach.

“He’s a football player and he loves the game,” Taylor said. “It means something to him. When his playing days are over, he’s going to miss it as much as I missed it. I love being around players like that.”

As for Weigel, at 6-feet and 220 pounds, he’s undersized compared to many college linebackers. But, he has a motor that keeps going, the heart to compete and as coaches love to say, a nose for the football.

“He’s what you want in a linebacker,” Taylor said. “Our defensive line does a great job of freeing him up. For every tackle he gets, it’s like a running back with yardage, you should pat those guys on the back up front. He knows that and he understands that, and our guys up front know that too. They make a lot of plays too and they appreciate how hard he plays.”

Weigel said the Bucs shouldn’t have trouble bouncing back from Saturday’s loss. No extra motivation is needed as they finish the season at rival Chattanooga. ETSU is also looking to earn its first Southern Conference road win since rejoining the league last season.

“We will be ready for that game and to finish the season strong for these seniors,” Weigel said. “Hopefully, we will get a win on the road. They’re a good team, but it’s a big game for us and it would mean a lot for us going into the offseason. It’s definitely an important game and I’m sure we will have a good week of practice.”

Player continues to shine

While the Bucs struggled to stop Samford quarterback Devlin Hodges on Saturday, defensive end Nasir Player did get pressure on him. Player had his sixth sack of the year, the fifth-best for a Buc in a single season. Former All-American lineman James Russell had 10 sacks two times during his ETSU career.