Rough day: Bulldogs chomp down on Bucs

There was little chance for an upset on a day when the Bucs turned the ball over four times and Samford quarterback Devlin Hodges was playing up to the hype.

Hodges, the 2016 Southern Conference offensive player of the year, completed 20 of 32 passes for 261 yards and four touchdowns — and the Bulldogs rolled to a 42-7 victory over the Bucs at Siebert Stadium.

The Bulldogs improved to 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the Southern Conference. ETSU fell to 4-6 and 2-5 as the Bucs’ hopes for a winning season pretty much ended in the second quarter.

“We had four turnovers and all four of them were converted into points,” ETSU coach Carl Torbush said. “That can’t happen. Then, we had two big third-and-long situations where we let the quarterback out of the pocket and he throws completions for first downs. They made the plays they needed to make to make the score like it was.

“They pulled back in the second half and that showed a lot of class. We stopped them and did some good things. But, you give yourself no chance when you turn it over against a team like that.”

Hodges did damage early with a pair of five-yard touchdown throws to Montrell Washington and Clarke Miller for a 14-0 lead at the end of one quarter.

Quarterback Austin Herink led ETSU on a seven-play, 65-yard drive which was capped off by a one-yard pass from Herink to Lee to cut the lead to just one score.

However, on Samford’s next offensive play, Hodges hit a wide-open Jai’Rus Creamer for a 75-yard pass touchdown and a 21-7 lead.

The Bulldogs added two more scores before the end of the half, a 10-yard throw from Hodges to Andrew Harris and a 28-yard interception return by Christian Stark.

There was no scoring in the second half until Treyvon Paulk scored on a four-yard run against ETSU’s reserves with 2:19 left in the fourth quarter.

Milestone effort

Constantly under pressure from the Samford defense, Herink completed 14 of 26 passes for 139 yards. It was easily his toughest game of the season as Herink had all four turnovers, two interceptions and two fumbles.

Coming into the game needing just 62 yards to reach 5,000 yards, the redshirt junior surpassed the milestone in the third quarter and became just the sixth ETSU quarterback to do so. Greg Ryan is ETSU’s all-time leading passer with 8,376 yards.

Little support

Herink got little support from the ground game. Leading rusher Jajuan Stinson is now out for the season with a nagging ankle injury he suffered in week four against Mercer.

The Bucs’ finished with 39 rushes for 72 yards, an average of just 1.8 yards per carry. Falon Lee was the leading rusher with 13 carries for 44 yards, followed by Matt Thompson with seven for 21 yards.

“We’ve got to go back after the season,” Torbush said. “We can’t change a whole bunch going into the last game. We’ve got to establish a better running game for us to be a successful football team. Right now, we’re not explosive enough to make plays and I feel if our running game was better, our passing game would be better.”

Still looking

ETSU is still looking for its first road win in the Southern Conference since re-joining the league last season.

Officially, it’s the Bucs 14th straight road loss dating back to the program’s 27-7 win at Western Carolina on Sept. 28, 2002.

All six of the Bucs’ losses this season have come against ranked teams and all four road losses have been by at least 21 points.

“If you’re looking for a voodoo doctor on the road, there’s not (one),” Torbush said. “We’re playing good football teams and are getting beat by good football teams. You should be better at home and we are better at home, but there’s not that big of a gap other than the teams we’re playing.”

Looking ahead

ETSU will play at rival Chattanooga next Saturday at 2 p.m. Samford finishes its regular season with a home game against Furman, scheduled for 2:30 p.m.