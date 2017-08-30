Underdog role perfect for Limestone, Furrey

Both teams finished 5-6 last season, but the Limestone College football team will be a heavy underdog against East Tennessee State University in Saturday’s opener at the new William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.

The underdog role is nothing new for Limestone, especially head coach Mike Furrey.

The Division II Saints, who won just four games over their first two seasons after starting football, looked to Furrey as the perfect choice to lead them in the right direction. At Kentucky Christian, he had turned around a program that went 0-11 in 2011 and finished 7-4 the following year.

It led to an opportunity for Furrey to join Doc Holliday’s staff at Marshall University, where he served as wide receiver coach. He was part of a Thundering Herd program that went to three straight bowl games and won the 2014 Conference USA championship.

Furrey showed a true talent for connecting with his players, which comes in part from his own underdog experience.

“I use my story as a story of perseverance,” Furrey said. “You go into a situation where you’re not supposed to have the outcome go your way, but anything is possible when you show up, execute and play hard. I’m retired now, but I tell my kids you have be relentless and fight for what you want.”

Furrey’s story starts at Ohio State where he was a walk-on in 1995 before transferring to Northern Iowa. Making the most of his opportunity at Northern Iowa, he was a three-time All-American receiver with a school-record 242 catches for 3,544 yards.

However, at 6-foot tall and 195 pounds, Furrey went undrafted. He first tried to make it in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts, but was waived at the end of training camp in 2000.

A new opportunity presented itself the following spring when wrestling promoter Vince McMahon Jr. started up the XFL. Furrey played in the only XFL season with the Las Vegas Outlaws where he finished with 18 catches for 243 yards.

Those weren’t the kinds of numbers which had NFL teams salivating for his services, but Furrey was determined not to give up on a professional career.

He played the next two seasons with the New York Dragons of the Arena Football League. He was leading the league in several receiving categories when he left for a chance with the NFL’s St. Louis Rams.

With the Rams, he played special teams and was a seldom used receiver. He converted to the weak-side safety during the 2005 season and had a game-clinching, 67-yard interception return for a touchdown in a 28-17 win over the New Orleans Saints. The following week, his 37-yard interception return against the Jacksonville Jaguars, set up Steven Jackson’s game-winning touchdown.

Despite those moments, Furrey was released by the Rams at the end of the 2005 season.

Determined to stay in the league, Furrey signed to a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions for the 2006 season. Back at wide receiver, he ranked second in the league with 98 catches for 1,086 yards and seven touchdowns. The 98 catches set an NFL record for the most ever by a non-rookie with no catches the previous season.

“I was fortunate that (former Rams and Lions) Coach (Mike) Martz came in and said you’re going to play defensive back,” Furrey recalled. “When he got to Detroit, he said I need you as a wide-out. About eight weeks into the season, he asked me how many catches I had. Someone piped up and said 40. He said, ‘You’re about to have 100.’ Those were two awesome years and I wouldn’t have been where I was in my career if it wasn’t for Mike Martz.”

Furrey faced another challenge the following season when the Lions picked Calvin Johnson with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. It put Furrey to third on the depth chart, but the reliable receiver responded with solid numbers of 61 catches for 664 yards.

He spent one more season in Detroit before signing with Cleveland.

Furrey had 23 catches for 170 yards in 2009 before being moved to free safety because of injuries in the Browns’ defensive backfield. He signed with the Washington Redskins in 2010, but retired shortly afterwards.

While the odds are long for Limestone College against ETSU in the Bucs’ stadium opener, the Saints can look no farther than their head coach for inspiration of beating them. But even if they don’t win the game outright, Furrey explained that other steps can be achieved towards their goal of building a solid program.

“If we can go there and be competitive, we can earn some respect,” Furrey said. “As a program, that’s what we need right now. We have a lot of respect for ETSU and what they’re building, but I would never want to take a team somewhere that didn’t feel like they could win. The way to do that for our side is to play to the best of our abilities, earn the respect and let the outcome become what it’s going to become.”