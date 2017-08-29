Bucs return to practice field, sharpen edges

But, Tuesday’s practice at William B. Greene Stadium wasn’t as much about preparing what the Saints are going to do as getting the Bucs firing on all cylinders.

This is the time of year, the last days before opening game when the No. 1 word thrown around practice is focus. Focus on what you’re doing, focus on every play, even in practice, treat it like it’s the most important.

“We try to cover all the what ifs,” Torbush said. “One thing, we worked on a lot last year was overtime and two-minute drills. That ended up winning us two ball games. We have a lot of practice with 1s on 1s and then practice with the look teams. I tell the guys with every snap, you’re either going to get better or you’re going to get worse.”

One player who has shown much improvement is backup quarterback Nick Sexton. The redshirt junior from Seymour has played in all 22 games since arriving on campus. Torbush is happy to have such an experienced backup if his service is needed.

“Nick has had a really good fall,” Torbush said. “He’s improved a great deal. People have tried to throw him under the bus at times because of some inopportune interceptions, but half of the time it wasn’t his fault. If (starter) Austin (Herink) ever went down, Nick is ready to go. Quite honestly, (third-string QB) Dylan Wieger is doing a good job. He’s a game-type guy and I feel we have three guys who could come in a ball game and give us a chance to win.”

The quarterbacks are certainly thankful for the receivers they can target.

Senior Vincent Lowe enters his second season for ETSU after transferring from Old Dominion. He made some difficult catches on Tuesday including one diving catch at the sideline. Junior receiver Drake Powell is also back after leading the Bucs with 29 catches for 431 yards last season.

“Vincent has probably matured in a year’s time as much as any young man I’ve ever been around,” Torbush said. “He’s a solid leader who tries to make the right decisions. He demands a lot of the other players which is a plus. And Drake continues to make strides. You saw what he did for us at the end of last year and he has become a really good leader for us.”

Torbush had given his team a couple of days off with the season less than a week away. He wondered how they would come into Tuesday’s practice. At the end of it, he felt the time off was the right decision to get ready for Saturday’s game at 7 p.m.

“We hadn’t practiced in two days and we hadn’t been on the field in the heat,” Torbush said. “I didn’t know how we would respond. But, I thought we responded well and thought we were in pretty good shape. We just need to continue to do what we need to and we will be OK.”