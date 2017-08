Science Hill's Adams earns five-star honor

Joining Adams were Johnson County’s Hayden Osborne, who starred in a 20-8 win over Hampton, and David Crockett’s Prince Kollie, who stood out in a 37-35 loss to Campbell County. Also, Elizabethton Carter Everett (49-7 over South Greene) and Cloudland’s Malachi Benfield (59-6 over North Greene) were honored.

Five Stars

Jaylan Adams

Senior, quarterback

341 total yards, 3 total TDs

Four Stars

Hayden Osborne

Senior, defensive line

13 tackles (2 for loss), sack

Three Stars

Prince Kollie

Freshman, running back

203 yards rushing, 4 TDs

Two Stars

Carter Everett

Junior, quarterback

203 yards passing, 4 TDs

One Star

Malachi Benfield

Junior, quarterback

186 yards passing, 3 TDs