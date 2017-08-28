Football schedule says Week 3 is very important

Included in the mix was a Week 3 slate far more important than it probably should be.

First and foremost, Science Hill’s rivalry with Dobyns-Bennett — normally reserved for the last game of the regular season — got pushed up to Week 3. The Indians tried to get the game in the Week 11 slot, but other Region 1-6A schools weren’t willing move away from the random-draw format.

“We tried to move it,” said Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter. “(D-B head coach) Graham Clark and I both. I believe we would both like it to be the last game, but there’s nothing we can do about it now.”

So a traditional late-season rivalry contest with major title implications will be played early. And the season-long anticipation for the Indians meeting the Hilltoppers won’t have a chance to reach fever pitch.

In the same boat Friday night are Hampton and Happy Valley. Those teams are key players in the Region 1-2A title hunt.

And although Daniel Boone and Tennessee High aren’t rivals like the aforementioned schools, their meeting this week could wind up being a key contest in the Region 1-5A championship race.

Area football fans can be excited about the first Friday in September, but these early clashes could cause later contests to be anticlimactic.

Coleman’s commitment

Elizabethton defensive lineman Cameron Coleman committed to Furman recently.

Cyclones’ head coach Shawn Witten said it’s a good decision for the 6-foot-4, 300-pound senior defensive end.

“It’s a tremendous honor,” said Witten. “He has performed well in a lot of big games. Looking forward, he has a bright future.”

Making progress

Johnson County and David Crockett both made important steps forward Friday — one of them in a losing cause.

Already expected to have one of their better seasons, the Longhorns looked the part in a 20-8 victory over rival Hampton. Things are getting pretty exciting in Mountain City.

As for Crockett, the Pioneers came up two points short against Campbell County in a 37-35 decision. A missed field goal in the final minute was Crockett’s last chance, but getting in that position at the end tells a lot about the early progress under first-year head coach Gerald Sensabaugh.

Statistics of Note

Week 3 hasn’t arrived yet, but undefeated teams are quickly falling from the ranks. Of the 297 public-school division teams, only 28 percent (86) remain unbeaten. Nine of those teams have played just one game.

Noticeably absent from the undefeated list is Maryville. The Rebels had won 70 regular season games in a row before Friday’s 17-14 loss to Murfreesboro Oakland. Maryville’s last regular season setback was the season opener in 2010 against Alcoa.

Here are the number of remaining undefeated teams by class:

Class 6A — 18 of 49 (including Science Hill)

Class 5A — 14 of 54 (including Daniel Boone)

Class 4A — 13 of 47 (including Greeneville)

Class 3A — 12 of 48 (including Johnson County)

Class 2A — 8 of 47 (including Happy Valley)

Class 1A — 21 of 52 (including Cloudland). …

Science Hill’s Jaylan Adams has racked up 678 yards of offense through two games. He is 17 of 26 passing for 65 percent with 467 yards and two touchdown tosses. He has rushed for 211 yards and five touchdowns. ...

Elizabethton’s Carter Everett had connected on 33 of 47 passes through two games for 70 percent. He has totaled 383 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions. …

Football games of the week

(Thursday) Johnson County at Chuckey-Doak

(Friday) Science Hill at Dobyns-Bennett

Tennessee High at Daniel Boone

Hampton at Happy Valley.

Longhorns at Black Knights — With Unicoi County struggling early, this game takes on added significance for Johnson County as it eyes a Region 1-3A title.

Hilltoppers vs. Indians — D-B had Greeneville on the ropes and then took down Oak Ridge, so the Indians have shown signs of strength. But the losing streak against Science Hill has reached five games.

Vikings vs. Trailblazers — One of these teams is going to find themselves in a comfortable spot at the top of the Region 1-5A standings.

Bulldogs vs. Warriors — This was a classic last year. It’s likely to be another down-to-the-wire gem this year.

Pick of the Week

Science Hill 45, Dobyns-Bennett 35

It may take more than 40 points to beat the Hilltoppers on just about any given week. That’s how good their offense is.

Picks record: 1-1.

Player of the Week

Science Hill’s Jaylan Adams

Adams earned the top honor by racking up 341 yards of offense in a 62-35 shootout win over Ooltewah.

He passed for 234 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 107 yards on 16 carries and two more scores.

The Hogs Award

Elizabethton Cyclones

It was a near-flawless performance from the Clone Hogs in a 49-7 rout of South Greene. They cleared the way for 269 yards rushing on 21 attempts for an average of

12.8 per carry. And the pass protection allowed 80 percent completions (16 of 20).

Defensive unit of the Week

Johnson County Longhorns

One question about whether Johnson County could beat Hampton was centered on the Longhorns’ ability to stop the Bulldogs’ offense. The Johnson County defense came through with flying colors, shutting Hampton out until the fourth quarter and leading the team to a 20-8 victory.

UH soccer’s different look

University High is in a new world. The Lady Buccaneers always stood their ground against teams like Elizabethton and Sullivan South, but they don’t have to deal with those Class AA teams anymore in a league setting.

Their biggest league rival in Class A will be Chuckey-Doak, which, like UH, was a solid team in Class A-AA prior to this year. The first meeting, set for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Chuckey-Doak, should be an interesting tone setter for the season.

“I see it as kind of like the D-B and Science Hill of Class A,” said UH head coach Dan Almond. “But D-B and Science Hill are more evenly matched. Chuckey-Doak is one of the biggest schools in Class A, and we’re one of the smallest. But when we’ve played them in the past it has always been a very competitive game. It wouldn’t surprise me if we saw them for the conference championship or the region championship.”

UH is 3-0 on the season, 2-0 in District 1-A. Doak is 2-0 in the league and 2-2 overall.

Football rankings

Dobyns-Bennett used a tight win over Oak Ridge to move up a spot to No. 4 in this week’s rankings. Johnson County jumped two spots after its victory over Hampton.

Here’s the third installment of the Northeast Tennessee Football Top 10:

Team (W-L) — Prv

1. Science Hill (2-0) — 1

2. Greeneville (2-0) — 2

3. Elizabethton (1-1) — 3

4. Dobyns-Bennett (1-1) — 5

5. Daniel Boone (1-0) — 4

6. Tennessee High (1-1) — 6

7. Happy Valley (1-0) — 9

8. Johnson County (2-0) — 10

9. David Crockett (1-1) — 8

10. Hampton (1-1) — 7

(tie) Sullivan South (1-1) — 10

(tie) Cloudland (2-0) — NR