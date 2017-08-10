Daye fitting right in with ETSU football team

“Be yourself,” he said.

Daye became the team’s defensive line coach last month and has jumped right into the fray. His unit is expected to be one of the team’s strengths.

“He’s a guy that can coach these young men into being the best they can be,” ETSU coach Carl Torbush said. “I think he’s the type of coach that players can get very close to. I can already see that. I think our players are responding to him well.”

The players have seemed to enjoy practicing under Daye, a former head coach at Nichols State and Missouri Southern who also spent eight years as a collegiate defensive coordinator.

“He’s a great coach,” defensive tackle Ferguierson Charles said. “He’s teaching us a lot of stuff and he’s giving us time to get it. He’s not getting frustrated with us if we don’t get it the first time.”

The 54-year-old Daye brought more than 30 years of coaching experience with him when he joined the ETSU staff. He was the Southland Conference coach of the year at Nichols State in 2002 and spent two years on the Buffalo Bills’ staff.

“It’s great to be on a staff like this,” Daye said. “Coach Torbush gives you so much freedom to be yourself. That allows you to connect better with the players.

“Kids don’t care what you know. They know how much you care. If you care, they’ll run through the wall for you.”

The defensive line, headlined by tackles Chris Bouyer, Tremond Ferrell and Charles and ends Nasir Player and Jason Maduafokwa, is one of the more experienced spots for the Bucs.

“I think our defensive line is doing well,” Torbush said. “Obviously, they’ve been through the wars the last couple of years. There’s a lot of camaraderie there. When you’ve been through the thick and thin, the good bad and ugly that they’ve been through, you develop a special camaraderie. You can see that with those guys. They want to be good.”

So far, Daye has liked what he’s seen from his group, saying they have been working hard and responding to his coaching style.

“I’m very impressed with their effort,” he said. “They’re able to pick up the defense real quick. They’ve done a great job here with them. It’s a lot easier for me to come in when the players are already well coached and well disciplined.”

With the Bucs set for their first preseason scrimmage on Saturday, Daye said he’s looking forward to seeing what his guys can do when they put what they’ve learned in the controlled environment of practice into a live situation.

“We’ve put a lot of time into learning specific drills they have not done before,” he said. “You just can’t seem to get enough reps. The more they get it right with those reps, the better they get at doing it right.”

Daye walked away from football last year after serving two seasons as Northwestern State’s defensive coordinator.

Well, he thought he was walking away from football. As it turned out, the game is in his blood and when the ETSU opportunity became available, he couldn’t resist.

“You just never know in this profession,” he said. “I’ve been around a little bit. You’re never surprised in this profession. You just have to be ready.”