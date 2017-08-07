ETSU’s passing game comes together with experienced receivers, QB

Now the future is here and the Bucs are hoping to put that experience to good use.

With the team about to begin its third season back in the football business — it’s the fourth year of practice counting 2014 when they didn’t play any games — some on-field cohesion can be expected to materialize.

For the quarterbacks and receivers, the time together has created a bond. Much of the group has been together since the first year, and a certain chemistry has been formed.

“We’ve done these practices, we’ve run these routes and we’ve been in this offense for three years now,” quarterback Austin Herink said after Monday morning’s practice in the Minidome. “Having that continuity with those guys is good. I know where they’re going to be and they can adjust to the bad passes I throw. That’s something that’s invaluable for us.”

As a sophomore, Herink threw for 1,695 yards with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. He’s expecting bigger things this season.

“The first year, I knew the offense but I didn’t know the whole thing,” Herink said. “Now I know it inside and out. It’s a lot easier. I don’t have to think as much. The plays are programmed in me.”

Having the offense ingrained in them makes the entire process — from calling plays, to reading defenses, to running routes — more efficient. ETSU is coming off a 5-6 season in which it was last in the Southern Conference in scoring (15.8 points per game) and total offense (296 yards per game).

“Not thinking as much comes with maturity,” said receiver Vincent Lowe, who transferred to ETSU from Old Dominion in 2014. “As you grow up out here you really start to know the game more than you did when you were younger. That just comes from experience.

“The game has slowed down for me. That’s a blessing. When my number’s called, I expect to go make plays, do what I can for my teammates.”

Receiver Drake Powell says that chemistry doesn’t come easily. The players put in a lot of work on their own during the summer, even when it meant somebody had to travel.

“I’ve gone to Austin’s house,” Powell said. “We’ve thrown in Nashville, Cleveland, anywhere we could go throw. We just try to make it happen even when we have to commute. It’s a whole lot easier when we get to school.”

All the time spent together has resulted in the players almost being able to read each other’s minds.

“He knows my strides, my steps and I know his progression and what he has to do before he lets the ball go so I know how long I can take or how quick it has to be in a route,” Powell said.

Herink said, four days into preseason practice, he can already tell his receivers are light years ahead of previous seasons.

“The best thing about them is they know where to be and when we have option routes, they’re making the right decisions,” he said. “Typically, those types of things take a while to get, but this is the fourth day of camp and they’ve been doing it great ever since we started.”

Receiving votes

The Bucs received three votes in the STATS FCS Preseason Top 25, released Monday. It was the second time they received votes in the poll.

The Southern Conference had four teams ranked in the Top 25, while reigning FCS national champion James Madison, ETSU’s opponent on Sept. 9, was penciled in as the No. 1 team in the country. Wofford (No. 11), Chattanooga (No. 12), The Citadel (No. 16) and Samford (No. 19) were the four teams ranked from the SoCon, while Mercer received six votes.

Dome, sweet Dome

Monday morning’s practice was held inside the Minidome, the building where the team once played its home games. As a heavy downpour fell outside, the team got a good two hours of work done.

As a game facility, the Dome was not a very popular place by the time the program was shut down in 2003. As a practice facility, it’s second to none.

“We’re very fortunate that we have a Minidome to practice in,” ETSU coach Carl Torbush said. “Most people in America, including the FBS schools and FCS schools, don’t have a facility like this. We didn’t miss a beat. Obviously we made a good call by coming inside.”

Tickets

ETSU is still selling season tickets. Individual game tickets will go on sale soon. To buy tickets or for more information, call the ticket office at (423) 439-3878.

The season opener is Sept. 2 against Limestone College.