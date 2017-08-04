Present Tense: Bennett aims to build a winning culture at Unaka

The first-year coach is evaluating position players and linemen in an effort to make the Rangers as competitive as possible. He wants his team to be able to run the ball and stop the run, and he sees a spread attack on offense as a way to challenge opponents both horizontally and vertically.

But organizing a football team and building a program are two very different things, and Bennett is keenly aware of that fact. In one sense, he wants his players to focus on the present, but in doing so, he knows they’re taking the first steps toward establishing a solid foundation both for themselves and Unaka’s football program.

“Culture has been the name of the game so far,” Bennett said. “We want several things to be a part of the program’s DNA. What I mean by that is that once it becomes a part of the program’s DNA, it becomes self-replicating. You don’t have to coach it anymore, because the players coach it, they replicate it, they demand it of the younger kids.”

Terms like “building culture” and “taking it one day at a time” are often dismissed as coach speak, but those phrases of oft repeated for a reason. Bennett says it is crucial for his players to take ownership in their team, and that starts by taking things a day at a time.

While many folks outside the program might view the fact that the Rangers are on probation and ineligible for postseason play as a negative, Bennett sees it as a positive.

“So that gives us the benefit really of having to have those blinders on and having to be focused on right now, on being where our feet are, on this rep, on this play, on this ballgame, on this practice, on this weight session and then walking out of there being one day better,” Bennett said.

Unaka’s numbers are up, and there is an increased amount of excitement in the air as the season approaches. Bennett said there are some other young men who are still on the fence, and he is hopeful they will come out and compete this season.

“It’s a fun game to play, and of course, it’s a lot more fun when you’re winning,” he said. “So we want to build that excitement and bring those kids out here, but also teach them about that commitment, because at the end of the day, that’s what high school sports are about.”

While instilling commitment in his players will build a more solid foundation for Unaka’s football program, Bennett said it will also help his players as they graduate and head out into the world.

“If you can’t be committed for your high school football team, it’s going to be tough to be a committed student,” he said. “It’s going to be tough to be a committed employee or a committed father or husband. So we want to give them those skills and let that be a part of what they are when they walk out the door here so they can carry that on. It’s not just on the football field, it transcends it into the rest of their life.”