Bucs report, ready to start practice on Friday

The Bucs begin preseason practice on Friday, going in the morning in an attempt to beat the heat while preparing for their second year back in the Southern Conference.

“We are really excited about where things are heading and are ready to get fall camp started on Friday,” said ETSU coach Carl Torbush, who enters his third season with the Bucs. “We had a lot of players on campus throughout the summer going to class and they have also taken advantage of being in the weight room. We have several players returning for their third season, and we brought in an athletic and talented recruiting class. We are ready to get to work.”

The work begins at 8 a.m. on Friday. It will be the first of 21 preseason practices as the team prepares for its Sept. 2 opener, a home game against Limestone College in ETSU’s new yet-to-be-named on-campus stadium.

After four workouts in shorts, the Bucs will don full pads for the first time on Tuesday.

All of the preseason practices and scrimmages will be open to the public. The team’s practice fields are next to the Center for Physical Activity and close to the new stadium.

The stadium construction is on schedule, and Torbush still hopes to hold several practices in the new facility.

“Everyone is ready to see us play in the beautiful new stadium,” he said. “And once we get approval to practice in our new home, we will take advantage of being on the turf.”

The preseason schedule includes three scrimmages, beginning on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. The other scrimmages are scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. and Thursday Aug. 24. The time for the final scrimmage hasn’t been announced yet.

The entire preseason schedule (all practices begin at 8 a.m. unless otherwise noted):

Friday, Aug. 4 – Practice No. 1

Saturday, Aug. 5 – Practice No. 2

Sunday, Aug. 6 – Practice No. 3

Monday, Aug. 7 – Practice No. 4

Tuesday, Aug. 8 – Practice No. 5 (first day in pads)

Wednesday, Aug. 9 – Practice No. 6

Thursday, Aug. 10 – Practice No. 7

Friday, Aug. 11 – Practice No. 8 (media day 4-6 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 12 – Scrimmage No. 1, 10 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 14 – Practice No. 10

Tuesday, Aug. 15 – Practice No. 11

Wednesday, Aug. 16 – Practice No. 12

Thursday, Aug. 17 – Scrimmage No. 2, 10 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 18 – Practice No. 14

Saturday, Aug. 19 – Practice No. 15

Monday, Aug. 21 – Practice No. 16

Tuesday, Aug. 22 – Practice No. 17

Wednesday, Aug. 23 – Practice No. 18

Thursday, Aug. 24 – Scrimmage No. 3, TBA

Friday, Aug. 25 – Practice No. 20

Saturday, Aug. 26 – Practice No. 21