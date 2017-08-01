ETSU releases game times for home football games

The Bucs, who return 22 starters (10 offense, nine defense, three specialists) from last year’s squad, open the season inside their new on-campus stadium against Limestone College on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.

Following the night game against the Saints, ETSU will hold a pair of 1 p.m. kickoffs starting with The Citadel — the reigning Southern Conference champions — on Sept. 16 and versus Wofford on Oct. 28. The Blue & Gold feature two 3:30 p.m. start times against Mercer on Sept. 23 and their Oct. 7 homecoming game with Robert Morris.

The Bucs’ final regular season home game, against VMI, is slated for a noon kickoff on Nov. 4.

“Our goal with game times is to provide our fans and those throughout our region with a convenient opportunity to enjoy our games,” said ETSU Senior Associate AD/COO Scott Carter. “We are extremely pleased with the dates and times for our games this year in our new stadium.”

The SoCon deadline to release home conference game times is Aug. 15.

Look below for the full 2017 ETSU home football schedule with start times.

Date Opponent, Time

Sept. 2 vs. Limestone College, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. Mercer, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Robert Morris, 3:30 p.m. (Homecoming)

Oct. 28 vs. Wofford, 1 p.m.

Nov. 4 vs. VMI, noon

Individual game tickets will be released in the near future.

For more information on Buccaneer football, visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the football link.