Super memories: ETSU’s Goss recalls playing in the big game

Goss, who coaches special teams and cornerbacks for the East Tennessee State University football team, knows a thing or two about the Super Bowl. He has a couple of rings to prove it.

As a member of the San Francisco 49ers, he was on two championship-winning teams. During his career, the 49ers beat the Denver Broncos 55-10 in Super Bowl 24 and the San Diego Chargers 49-26 in Super Bowl 29.

“The game is much more intense than the other ones,” Goss said a few days before the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons were scheduled to square off in the 51st edition of the game. “When I first retired, it brought back a lot of memories when I watched the Super Bowl. Now, I just try to sit back and enjoy the game as a fan.”

While anyone involved in the previous 50 Super Bowls would agree it’s the biggest game of the year, Goss said the 49ers’ success came from treating it like any other game and not changing their work habits despite the hype that invariably accompanies the event.

“The preparation before, that’s when we felt we won the game in both of the Super Bowls I played in,” Goss said. “The game plan, making sure your body is right, getting your rest. You just focus in that much harder for that week and a half before the Super Bowl so that when it came game time and we walked out for the coin toss, we were ready.

“That’s the way we felt against San Diego and that’s the way we felt against Denver.”

That preparation had the 49ers so confident, Goss said they knew they’d win even before the kickoff. Of course, San Francisco was favored by 18 points against the Chargers, the largest point spread in Super Bowl history.

Goss, a linebacker by trade, was the 49ers’ special teams captain during the 1994 postseason, and he was joined by Hall of Famer Jerry Rice and Tim McDonald for the coin toss before Super Bowl 29. Across the way, the Chargers captains included a late Hall of Famer, linebacker Junior Seau.

“We could just see it in their eyes,” Goss said. “As we were staring in their eyes, they sort of closed theirs and turned away. When they turned away, we knew the game was won. We had that game.”

The 49ers covered the big point spread, winning handily as Steve Young threw a Super Bowl-record six touchdown passes. Rice caught two of them, including a 44-yarder on the third play of the game.

“Steve and Jerry had an awesome day,” Goss said, again with a laugh.

Goss played with at least six Hall of Famers in Rice, Young, Joe Montana, Deion Sanders, Ronnie Lott and Charles Haley. Owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. is also in the Hall of Fame.

Sanders, perhaps the best shut-down cornerback in NFL history, only played one year with the 49ers, but he left an impression on Goss.

“Deion loved to have fun, but when it came game time … business,” Goss said. “He did a 180. It was all about the game, all about the team, ‘Let’s go out and play ball.’ Then after the game, we’d have fun again.

“Deion was incredible … speed, quickness, ball skills, could break on a dime. He could shut them down.”

During his career that included six seasons with the 49ers and one with the Rams, Goss accumulated a Hall of Fame of his own. A room in his home is adorned with autographed helmets from Montana, Young and Rice as well as autographed jerseys from several teammates and other players.

He also has an Antonio Goss jersey on the wall. And, of course, his two rings are prominently displayed.

Having that kind of Hall-of-Fame talent — and experience — made the 49ers tough to beat.

“What helped us was we had players who had been there before,” Goss said. “We had great leadership, coaches, front office. And they helped us get ready for that.

“Just sitting there talking to them, sharing their stories with the team, it was like ‘OK, you’ve been there. It’s just a game. It is the biggest game. But just go out there and have fun.’ ”

Goss said the 49ers team was a class outfit, and the front office handled every off-field detail during the hectic Super Bowl week, allowing the players to do what they did best.

“Eddie DeBartolo was one of the greatest owners,” he said. “Everything was taken care of … wife traveling, families traveling, kids getting there. The 49ers made sure that was all taken care of so we could just worry about the game.

“It started from the top with Eddie DeBartolo. He is a great man. It was all family-oriented. He preached that. Even during the season when we’d go to away games, he’d take care of the players.”

When Goss was a senior at North Carolina in 1988, Mack Brown was hired as the Tar Heels’ head coach. Carl Torbush came along as the defensive coordinator.

Little did Goss know, years later he’d be working for Torbush, now ETSU’s head coach. A coaching career that has taken Goss to Louisville, Buffalo, Furman and Middle Tennessee State has led to his current post with the Bucs.

“I never thought I would, but I knew I always wanted to,” Goss said about working for his former coach. “Just being there that one year, the door was always open like it is now with him. You could go in and talk to him about anything.

“I always knew one day that’s the type of man I would want to work for. It’s been a blessing. He’s teaching us something every day, on the field, off the field. There’s always something we can improve on and need to improve on.”

These days, the 49ers are fresh off a 2-14 record, a mere shell of the team from Goss’ days in San Francisco. The team just hired former hard-hitting safety John Lynch as its new general manager.

Lynch has no front-office experience and the organization is waiting until after the Super Bowl to hire a coach, probably Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

“I’m waiting to see,” Goss says of the inexperienced Lynch. “They must see something in him that they think he can get the job done. I’ll always be a 49ers fan, so I’m just waiting to see them get things turned around.”

Even if the 49ers don’t get things going in the right direction soon, Goss can still reminisce about the glory days when he took part in two of the big games.

“I do think about that,” he said. “Having the opportunity to go to two of them — and we won both of them — was special.”