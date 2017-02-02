For Butch Jones, 'least drama we have had on signing day' at Tennessee

Coach Butch Jones and the University of Tennessee football staff had a “drama free” National Signing Day.

The Vols announced their 27-player 2017 signing class on Wednesday, headlined by five-star offensive tackle Trey Smith, four-star running back Ty Chandler, four-star defensive back Maleik Gray, four-star defensive tackle Eric Crosby and four-star linebacker Will Ignont.

“It is probably the least drama we have had on signing day,” Jones said. “We finished the earliest we’ve ever finished and I think that’s a tribute to our coaches and to the relationships.”

