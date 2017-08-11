Firehouse Restaurant - Cool Off When the Days Heat Up

My once-freshly laundered and pressed dress shirt now felt (and smelled) like an EPA-certified wetland. I glanced in the rear view mirror, furtively checking for cat-tails and turtles. Thankfully, none were visible.

Turning into my driveway, my dining partner was sitting on our front steps, our lawn mower shimmering in the heat by her side. My partner appeared to have been dragged through my wetland several times, adding a liberal sprinkling of grass clippings, some scratches and the odd smudge of mud to her already sweat-streaked mien.

From a brief question or two, I learned that the lawn had been mowed, the bushes trimmed and the garden weeded. I also learned that our kitchen was closed for the rest of the day, and that I was taking us out for supper. By “us” that meant my partner, myself and the rest of the dine-around bunch.

After a day like we’d both had, spirited conversation was what we wanted to go with our evening repast, and where better to enjoy food and friends than Tom Seaton’s Firehouse Restaurant?

Seaton’s version of barbecue heaven has been the go-to restaurant for Johnson City’s Tree Streets neighborhood since 1981. Occupying the former Johnson City fire station at 627 W. Walnut St., Seaton has expanded restaurant operations to include one of the best-run catering operations at this end of the state. After improving on the dining room’s fire station décor, Seaton recently completed major back-of-house renovations to improve the Firehouse Restaurant’s take-out service and enhance kitchen efficiency and productivity.

All this was of little moment to my dining partner, who, upon sitting down, asked our server Caleb for a tall glass of iced tea, and “keep ’em coming.” As Caleb busied himself taking the remaining drink orders, the rest of us were deciding what our entrees would be.

The Carnivore noticed a new entry on the restaurant’s always-evolving menu, a classic Reuben sandwich ($8.69) with broccoli salad as his side order. The Retiree decided on the Rachel sandwich ($8.69), being a Reuben made with sliced smoked turkey standing in for the Reuben’s corned beef, and some steamed broccoli on the side. The Dieter chose the Firehouse’s classic Chief hamburger with all the trimmings ($7.99) with broccoli salad once more. My dining partner was just about to give her order when I placed my hand softly on hers and told Caleb that we would split a combo platter of a half-rack of the baby back ribs and some barbecue beef brisket, ($18.49) sided with a baked potato, broccoli salad, and a house salad ($1.99) for me. For my efforts, I got a wide smile and a hand-squeeze back from my dining partner.

Seaton’s kitchen improvements must have been working; despite a rapidly-filling dining room, Caleb had our orders at table inside of 15 minutes. The Dieter’s Chief hamburger came with all the trimmings, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and dill pickle. Our friend surprised us by topping it with a spoonful of her broccoli salad and then taking a big bite of burger, broccoli salad and all. The smile showing around her burger was proof that her choice had been a good one.

The Retiree’s Rachel sandwich was another good choice, being smoked turkey thin-sliced and stacked with Swiss cheese and sauerkraut on marbled rye bread. Saucing it with yellow mustard instead of Thousand Island dressing was a good move. Purist, the Carnivore had his Reuben orthodox: sliced aged corned beef with Swiss cheese and sauerkraut on lightly toasted marbled rye bread, the Thousand Island dressing applied thinly to the inside of both bread slices. Oh yes.

My dining partner and I enjoyed sharing our baby backs and brisket platter. The sauce mopped onto the ribs at Firehouse Restaurant in no way detracted from the spices rubbed into them before the slow smoking process began.

Tom Seaton believes in taking all the time necessary for the smoking process to be completed, and it shows. This is as tender and succulent a rack of baby back ribs as you are likely to find anywhere. My dining partner surely appreciated all the effort taken on her behalf. Meanwhile, I was enjoying some well-prepared beef brisket, thin-sliced and topped with the house barbecue sauce, caramelized and wonderfully savory. While my house salad was quite good, the broccoli salad was amazing, a mixture of broccoli florets, dried cranberries, chopped onions, smoked bacon crumbles, sunflower and sesame seeds mixed with the house special salad dressing. Very nice indeed.

From their vantage point, the rest of the dine-around bunch said the pair of us looked like the Flintstones at table; Wilma using both hands, busily gnawing at a bone and sauced from ear to ear, Fred dining with refinement.

Our goal when we arrived at the Firehouse Restaurant was to cool off and have something to eat. By the time we’d finished, the food and air conditioning had done their work well, leaving my dining partner, the dine-around bunch and I in good shape to once again face the sultry summer weather. If you are looking to beat the heat, I can’t think of a better place to do so than the Firehouse Restaurant.

The Firehouse Restaurant

627 W. Walnut St.

Johnson City

929-7377

Mon-Thu 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Fri – Sat 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Available on Facebook

and social media

Credit cards accepted.