Downtown Elizabethton Farmers Market begins Tuesday

Tuesday will mark the first session of the market. It will be operating from 5 -8 p.m. in the public parking lot between First Christian Church and the Elizabethton Police Department.

The market has been a goal of the Carter County Community Advisory Board for some time said Josh McKinney, director of the United Way of Elizabethton/Carter County and community impact coordinator for the United Way.

"We have been working to get a farmers market going, but it would not have happened this year without Donica Krebs," McKinney said.

Krebs said her role is strictly volunteer, but she is from Florida and said she always loved the farmers markets there. She began an effort to get one started in Elizabethton.

Krebs worked at the Coffee Company in downtown Elizabethton and said she met a lot of people who were customers. She said a lot of interest was shown in a farmers marker, and she quickly found out about the Community Advisory Board. She approached the board to offer her services and things quickly began to fall into place.

Because of her love for farmers markets in Florida, Krebs had a clear vision of how one should operate. Her vision was soon shared by the Community Advisory Board.

Only crops grown within 100 miles of the market are allowed to be sold there, McKinney told the Johnson City Press in an earlier interview. He said some craft items are allowed if they are handcrafted and make up only 10 percent of the items sold in each booth.

Fruits, vegetables, farm-fresh eggs, herbs, plants, flowers, honey and other farm products will be available at the market.

There will be plenty of produce for sale in the summer months, but for the Tuesday’s opening, Krebs said there will be lots of seasonal greens being sold, including kale. Krebs said there also will be lots of plants for sale, including tomato plants.

Meat will be supplied from local farms, and a soap maker and a baker, will be at the market

Another treat will be an ice cream vendor who makes homemade ice cream with local ingredients and flavors. Each Tuesday there will be a different food truck offering its wares. For opening day, the food truck will be Project Waffle.

Entertainment will be provided, and just as is the case with the produce, the music celebrates the local Appalachian heritage. There will be no amplification of the music. Musicians may apply to perform at the market by calling Blue River Studio at 213-5060.

A different nonprofit organization will be featured each week and will be permitted to discuss its mission.

Krebs said most of the vendors will be able to take debit and credit cards for purchases.

In addition to the Community Advisory Board, the partners for the market include the United Way of Elizabethton/Carter County, the city of Elizabethton, the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce, Quick Print and the University of Tennessee Extension Office in Elizabethton.