Breakfast at Main Street Pizza Company

For a restaurant whose forte is pizza, and is the reigning “Pizza Wars” champion, you might expect Main Street Pizza Company’s ability to handle breakfast entrees to be somewhat tentative if not downright amateur.

Not so, although I’d advise you to broaden your consciousness about what foods you’d actually find at breakfast once you stick your knees under one of Main Street Pizza’s tables. Yes, there are bacon and eggs here, but you’ll also find Appalachian Trout Lox ($12) listed. For the health-conscious, there is a Grain Bowl ($11) that features quinoa, roasted spinach, kimchi and a sriracha lime sausage crumble.

Upon arrival, our server, Emma, found us a street-side table where my dining partner and I could watch the passing scene out on East Main Street while pondering our menu selections.

Being locally owned, Main Street Pizza prides itself on locally sourcing the majority of the ingredients they use to create their delicacies, which their menu made a point of telling us.

In addition to being able to do a build-it-yourself breakfast around their buttermilk biscuits, the Main Street Pizza folks have several intriguing menu choices ready to go. Its still being early in our day to make really important decisions about breakfast, my dining partner and I opted for the ready-made side of the menu.

I ordered their Crab Cake Sunrise Platter ($16) with iced tea ($2.50) while my partner chose the Biscuit & Gravy Bowl ($11) and a cup of coffee ($2.50).

While waiting for our orders to arrive, my dining partner regaled me with tales of long-ago shopping visits to where we now sat, when the building was still King’s department store, and my partner was accompanied by her mother, the redoubtable Mamaw. As my dining partner was finishing her reminiscence, Emma had our breakfast entrees delivered.

My Crab Cake Sunrise Platter was a real treat for the eyes and the palate.

Put a perfectly baked buttermilk biscuit on a plate, add a crab cake that is more crab meat than breading, top with a roasted tomato, spinach, an egg (poached is offered but I had mine scrambled), a dollop of Alfredo gravy and a slice of fresh lemon. Present it on a platter decorated with a smear of cilantro crema sauce, a slice of ruby red grapefruit cut in half, some fresh field greens with capers, onions, sliced avocado and a bundle of grilled early asparagus on the side. Yes, I know avocados, asparagus, capers and crab cakes aren’t normal breakfast fare, but on my plate they made for a tasty, light breakfast, just what I needed to start my day.

The Biscuit & Gravy Bowl was Main Street Pizza’s take on a classic Southern breakfast standby. To a fluffy scratch-made buttermilk biscuit is added a good helping of hash brown potato casserole. There are scrambled eggs and a sausage patty to be found here, along with grated sharp cheddar cheese, the whole of it covered by Main Street’s take on Alfredo-style gravy. This last is ivory-colored and has the flavor of country sausage and Parmesan cheese-infused Alfredo sauce, though it lacked the sausage-derived deglazed pan scrapings that give Southern-style sausage gravy its depth of character.

My dining partner was eating a carbohydrate-rich breakfast, the sort of breakfast her Mamaw would cook up for the menfolk if the menfolk were going out to put acres of farm land under the plow. Midway through her meal, my dining partner offered me some and asked my opinion. My palate found the dish to be quite savory, if a bit salty.

Though I detected flavor notes derived from the eggs, sausage and the hash brown casserole, it was the cheese flavor that reduced the entrée’s flavor symphony to one note, played on an out-of-tune kazoo. Both the added sharp cheddar and the grated Parmesan cheese found in the Alfredo-style gravy predominate. If you are planning to build barbed wire fence and like cheese with your breakfast, this is the meal you need to get your work done.

All in all, Main Street Pizza Company is to be commended for its foray into the breakfast world.

With entrees like my excellent crab cake biscuit and dialing back on the amount of cheese used in that Biscuit & Gravy Bowl, they will be real contenders in the “Breakfast Wars” competition, if one ever gets started.

Main Street Pizza Company

300 E. Main Street, Suite 101

Johnson City

631-0180

Daily 8 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Available on Facebook and Social Media

Credit cards accepted