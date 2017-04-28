The carnivore goes vegetarian at Cootie Brown’s

I am looking at the title of this article, and I still cannot believe what I just typed.

My friend the Carnivore, whose knowledge of the way of all flesh, (if that way is from beast, to stove, to fork, to gullet) rivals Larousse, whom I have seen with my own eyes tear a turkey leg straight off the Thanksgiving carcass and settle back like Henry the Eighth at his latest wife’s post-wedding banquet, foreswore his meat-only ways and assayed the lifestyle of an herbivore.

The rest of the dine-around bunch and I had no clue of what was in store for us when we picked Cootie Brown’s in Johnson City for our early supper Saturday.

For those of you new to our area, Cootie Brown’s is a Johnson City landmark eatery that’s been occupying a former produce market since 1999. The brainchild of restaurateur Tony Vella, Cootie’s introduced the Tri-Cities to pub grub done right with a menu of such breadth of chioce that you’ll be making several return trips just to get a handle on all that Cootie Brown’s offers.

Décor is pure “Tramp-Art” with some really clever pieces within eyeshot of the traffic on North Roan Street. The murals inside are of the “Beach T-shirt Modern” school, and are worth a second look to realize the hilarious details in each. Cootie’s tables are works of art in their own right, and the seating should remind you of happy days in the fourth grade — but without the splinters.

Cootie Brown’s has one of the best wait staffs in the area. Our server Victoria is a good example, being both friendly, efficient and knowledgeable about the menu. Victoria also made sure each of our respective food courses arrived not only at the same time, but properly cooked and plated with all side orders attached.

I ordered Cootie’s oyster po’ boy sandwich ($10.95) and had a side order of grilled vegetables ($4.50) instead of the usual chips or fries. My dining partner decided that the full-sized Cootie’s Club sandwich ($9.95) with Cootie’s Chips ($2.75) on the side suited her just fine. The Retiree chose a lunch-sized portion of the salmon dinner plate ($12.95) that comes with grilled asparagus and coleslaw, while the Dieter picked the light version of the Jamaican jerk chicken dinner ($10.95) with green beans ($3.50) and the vegetable medley ($4.50).

We all looked expectantly at the Carnivore as Victoria turned to him, smile on face, pencil at the ready.

“And you sir?” Victoria asked cheerfully.

“Black bean burger,” said the Carnivore, snapping his menu shut.

“Would you like some of Cootie’s spiral chips with that?”

“No sides, please.”

“Thank you sir,” said Victoria, pocketing her order pad and pencil, “I’ll be right back with your orders,” and off she went. We all sat there looking at the Carnivore, who was blithely downing a swallow of water with lemon.

A quick inquest determined that, yes, he had ordered the black bean burger with no sides, and that he realized that this was not grilled ground beef topped with black beans but the coarsely squashed beans themselves in place of the meat patty.

“Can I check your forehead for fever?” said my dining partner.

“No,” said the Carnivore.

Victoria returned about 15 minutes later with all of our orders in tow. I was very pleased with my oyster po’ boy sandwich, which had eight select-sized oysters breaded, deep-fried and loaded into a Cootie Brown’s hero bun with lettuce, onion, tomato and a smear of their excellent remoulade. My side order of grilled veggies were particularly good with a splash of smoky chipotle hot sauce on them.

The Cootie’s Club sandwich on my dining partner’s plate was stacked with city ham, smoked turkey and bacon, Swiss and American cheeses topped with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

The Retiree’s salmon dinner was a taste treat with Key Lime spices rubbed into the lunch-sized grilled salmon filet. Her grilled asparagus was done just right and the coleslaw was good as well. The Dieter enjoyed the spiciness of her Jamaican jerk chicken, especially the way the chicken’s jerk spices were augmented with Cootie’s pungent pico-di-gallo salsa and a pan juice and jerk sauce reduction poured over it all.

The Carnivore regarded the black bean burger squatting on the plate before him in stony silence. He then reached for the burger with both hands and took a big bite out of it, black beans, sour cream, pico-di-gallo, spices and all. Seven or eight chews were followed by a swallow and a smile.

“Hey,” he said to the rest of his stupefied table mates, “this is pretty good,” and took another bite. Still smiling and chewing, he took another.

Cootie Brown’s. The only restaurant that could turn the Carnivore into an herbivore.

Anyone know if the Earth has slipped off its axis?

Cootie Brown’s

2715 North Roan Street

Johnson City

283-4723

Sun – Thu 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Fri – Sat 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Available on Facebook

Credit cards accepted