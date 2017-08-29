37 honored with WC/JC Emergency Medical Service Lifesaving Award

Waddle wanted to be prepared in case an emergency occurred.

He didn’t know that training would eventually save a coworker’s life.

On Feb. 7, fellow worker Carol Evans collapsed on the loading dock outside the Nakatetsu plant and went into sudden cardiac arrest.

Evans was the first to arrive and immediately began CPR, while coworker Leslie Hendricks began prepping the defibrillator. Hendricks had also participated in Nakatetsu’s first responder program.

Within minutes, Evans’ pulse was back; Washington County/Johnson City EMTs took him to the hospital, where he underwent a cardiac catheterization and rehabilitative treatment.

“If not for the quick actions of Mr. Evans’ coworkers, the instruction of the dispatcher, the CPR provided by his coworker and the care provided by Washington County/Johnson City EMS staff, this would have been a devastating day,” Maj. Mike Cooke said. “Fortunately, everyone came together and Mr. Evans has a long life ahead of him with his beautiful family.”

Evans’ story and six others, each telling of lifesaving efforts by first responders, were shared during Tuesday’s Washington County/Johnson City Emergency Medical Service Lifesaving Awards Ceremony.

More than 30 first responders, police officers and citizens were honored for their heroic actions during the past six months.

“We were on lunch. A truck driver came in and said, 'I've got a guy passed out at the back dock,’ ” Waddle recalled. “We got up, ran out there and sure enough he was out like a light. No pulse. No breathing. Nothing. I started CPR, got two rounds in, and that's when Leslie showed up with the AED. We got a pulse, and just to see him breathe again, that was enough. ... He gets to see his grandkids again.

“If it wasn't for us, he probably wouldn't be here today. I only took that class for my son and I got to save somebody's life for it.”

Waddle and Hendricks, along with Advanced EMT Jeff Weems, Rescue Technician Robert Harrison, Paramedic John Thomas, Lt. Rick Woodby and Washington County Deputy Richard Cox, were all recognized for their roles in saving Evans’ life.

“It’s just phenomenal to think that, in six months time, we impacted seven lives that drastically,” EMS Chief Dan Wheely said. “It makes coming to work worthwhile. I know I have a good group of men and women who work for us within fire and EMS. It’s really rewarding to see the fruits of their labor. We have such a good system here.”

Nakatetsu President Katsumi Okita, who was also present for the ceremony, said he was very proud of his employees’ quick reaction and valiant efforts.

Hendricks said she was proud of her workplace’s first responder program, which provides training twice a year.

“Being here today is really important because it shows how well our first responder program is working. Every year, we ask for volunteers and go through training. Although its scary to use the training, there is a great benefit in saving someone's life,” Hendricks said.

Other first responders recognized for their lifesaving efforts included:

Daniel Cirmark, Stephen Turbyfield, Matthew Brace, Kurt Bennett, Andy Jones, Andrew Kendrick, Ted Leinarr, Nat Snapp, Wayne Buckles, Thomas Norris, Philip Davis, Brandon Stevens, Robbie Williams, Brian Barnett, Richard Dorothy, Billy Jack Collins, Brandon Stevens, Jonathan Carrier, Christopher Ward, Nathan Ward, Fred Kemp, Mike Cooke, Jarred Whitehead, Michael Britt, Bobbie Ingram, Todd Fleenor, Daniel Hunt, Matt Carr, Lucas Gragg and Robert Watson.

