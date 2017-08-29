logo

Tri-Cities Airport

Military plane with engine trouble lands safely at the TRI

Hank Hayes, Kingsport Times-News • Updated Yesterday at 2:27 PM

BLOUNTVILLE – A military Dash-8 plane with apparent engine trouble landed safely Tuesday afternoon at Tri-Cities Airport, airport Executive Director Patrick Wilson said.

“They indicated they were starting to see trouble with one engine, they called a normal ‘Alert 2,’ meaning they had some indication of a problem and they landed without incident,” Wilson said. “They came in under their own power and taxied to the FBO (fixed base operator Tri-Cities Aviation) … it was a routine alert call.”

