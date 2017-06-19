Drowning confirmed at quarry in East Tennessee

Captain D.J. Corcoran of the Knoxville Fire Department tells local media that the person who drowned at Fort Dickerson Quarry in South Knoxville jumped from rocks into the water at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The person didn’t resurface.

Knoxville firefighters and police responded to the scene.

A body was located around 1 a.m., but the Knoxville Fire Department hasn’t confirmed whether the body belonged to the drowning victim.

Authorities haven’t released the victim’s identity. Corcoran says this is the first drowning at the quarry this year.