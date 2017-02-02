Nashville cop remembered as hero after river rescue death

The officer has been identified as 44-year-old Eric Mumaw, an 18-year veteran of the police department, according to the Metro police department.

"I know he died doing what he loves. He loved his midnight shift and he gave his life," said Police Chief Steve Anderson, through tears. "I know his whole detail is over there. They're grieving. They're going to miss him."

Mumaw was recognized throughout his career for going above and beyond in his service. He received the department's Life Saving Award in 2011 when he and other officers saved a woman from a relative who was drunk and armed. Mumaw also received the department's Exemplary Service Award in 2003.

