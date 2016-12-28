Elizabethton Kiwanis Club honors men who fought Gatlinburg Fire

“The firemen went above and beyond their call of duty to help our Tennessee neighbors in a time of need and crisis and exemplified courage, perseverance and sacrifice. These men helped save several businesses and homes during their stand fighting several fires,” club President David LeVeau said.

Several of the firefighters attended the club’s weekly meeting at Dino’s Restaurant on Tuesday, where they were presented with the club’s award, which recognizes individuals in the area who provide an outstanding act of service to the community that impacts children’s lives.

LeVeau said the club seeks to embody the Kiwanis Club motto of “serving the children of the world” through various fundraising activities that directly support children and organizations serving children in the Elizabethton community. The Kiwanis Club will recognize those other area firemen who served with the Elizabethton Fire Department detachment at a meeting later this month.

Those remaining firefighters are: Lt. Dennis Erwin and Sgt. Rick Riddle from Elizabethton; and firefighters Chris Isaacs, Johnny Isaacs and Scotty Wilson from the Hampton Valley-Forge Volunteer Fire Department.