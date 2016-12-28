logo

Elizabethton

Elizabethton Kiwanis Club honors men who fought Gatlinburg Fire

John Thompson • Updated Dec 28, 2016 at 5:23 PM
jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — The Kiwanis Club of Elizabethton presented its first Distinguished Service Award to firefighters from the Elizabethton Fire Department and the Hampton Volunteer Fire Department who went to Gatlinburg last month to fight the wildfires that destroyed sections of that community.

“The firemen went above and beyond their call of duty to help our Tennessee neighbors in a time of need and crisis and exemplified courage, perseverance and sacrifice. These men helped save several businesses and homes during their stand fighting several fires,” club President David LeVeau said.

Several of the firefighters attended the club’s weekly meeting at Dino’s Restaurant on Tuesday, where they were presented with the club’s award, which recognizes individuals in the area who provide an outstanding act of service to the community that impacts children’s lives.

LeVeau said the club seeks to embody the Kiwanis Club motto of “serving the children of the world” through various fundraising activities that directly support children and organizations serving children in the Elizabethton community. The Kiwanis Club will recognize those other area firemen who served with the Elizabethton Fire Department detachment at a meeting later this month.

Those remaining firefighters are: Lt. Dennis Erwin and Sgt. Rick Riddle from Elizabethton; and firefighters Chris Isaacs, Johnny Isaacs and Scotty Wilson from the Hampton Valley-Forge Volunteer Fire Department.

