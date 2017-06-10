Triumphant Quartet to headline Kingsport concert

The Triumphant Quartet began singing together in 2003 at the Louise Mandrel Theater in Pigeon Forge in 2003 and have remained together since. The group has been voted by fans as a favorite group for the past 10 years. The group’s song, “Amazing God,” and album, “Living in Harmony,” were each ranked No. 1 during 2016.

During their concert, a choir made up of members from five churches in Bristol will accompany the group during the second half of their performance.

To show appreciation, free tickets to the concert will be available for police officers, firefighters and first responders and their spouses. For these tickets, call Gene Young with Lighthouse Productions at 423-677-5093 or 423-292-9869.

For others, tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door. Reserved Artist Circle tickets are $20.

Tickets may be purchased in Kingsport at D&D Printing LLC, Music Doctors, Music Masters and Rainbow Motors; in Elizabethton at Bowers Florist & Gifts; in Johnson City at Lifeway Christian Store; and in Bristol, Tenn., at Gospel Bookstore.