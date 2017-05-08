Jehovah's Witnesses hosting Spanish language convention June 9-11

This year’s convention, which will begin June 9 at 9:20 a.m., is expected to be larger than last year’s. The church is expecting a crowd of more than 3,300 attendees at the event, which will be entirely in Spanish.

Each year, the church gathers in large groups to hold three-day conventions, each with their own theme. This year’s theme is “Don’t Give Up!”

Jamie Cedeno, from the Spartanville congregation, said this year’s theme is particularly important today, in a time marked by polarization and strife. He said in a time when so many are struggling, faith is especially important to have.

“The theme is very needed today because of the way the world is behaving. It affects all of us,” Cedeno said. “And if we don’t have any hope, we’ll give up. We believe that having confidence in God is what is going to help us endure in these days.”

The church holds hundreds of similar conventions across the country, each in different languages. With more than 119,000 congregations and 8 million members, the church is constantly busy with outreach.

Ramon Cordero, from the Knoxville congregation, said though the event this year’s event will largely be made up of the church’s Hispanic members, the event is open to people from all communities.

“Everybody is under pressure one way or another,” Cordero said. “Being able to endure this pressure will be the main focus of this convention.”

Cordero also noted that the convention will feature various feature films, talks and interviews with the congregation and their public Bible discourse, “Never Give Up Hope!”

Cordero also emphasized that there will be no collection taken at the convention. Admission will be free.

For more information on the upcoming convention or other events held by the church, visit www.jw.org or call Jamie Cedeno at 912-288-2568.