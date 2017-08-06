Little Chicago Downtown Music and Arts Festival schedule

The festival, which is in its second year, will feature most of the events and attractions from last year, but is adding some new activities and a few new music acts. According to a press release, there will be vendors, arts and crafts, a family fun zone, kids’ activities, art competitions and a block party. Admission will be free.

Also new for 2017 is a petting zoo for kids and a DJ stage on Spring Street for tweens and teens.

Here is a roundup of events for this year’s festival:

Friday, Aug. 11

Cherokee Stage

12:30-1:15 p.m.: TBD

2-2:45 p.m.: Sammy Gunns

3:30-4:15 p.m.: Doctor Ocular

5-5:45 p.m.: Loose Leaves

6:30-7:15 p.m.: The Kindest People

8-8:45 p.m.: Love Unit

9:30-10:30 p.m.: Shimmy & the Burns

Main Stage/Holston Stage

1-1:45 p.m.: Jordan Copas

2:30-3:15 p.m.: Rhythm & Roosevelts

4-4:45 p.m.: Us, If

5:30-6:15 p.m.: Jake Quillin Band

7-7:45 p.m.: 49 Winchester

8:30-9:15 p.m.: These Are The Angels

10-10:45 p.m.: Field Notes

Other activities

Main Street Pizza Family Zone Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

All activities at the performance tent unless listed otherwise

11 a.m.-noon: Children's stories

11 a.m.-5 p.m: Family Friendly Science Fun at Hands On! Museum

1-2 p.m.: Kindermusik

3:30-4:30 p.m.: Kindermusik

4:30-5:30 p.m.: Drum circle

5:30-6:30 p.m.: Holloway Dance School performance featuring Kevin “Kasper” Glasper

6-7 p.m.: Family stories

7-8 p.m.: Fairytales with Johnson City Community Theatre

7-8 p.m.: Ballroom dancing lessons with Johnson City Ballroom at the intersection of Roan and Main Street

8-9 p.m.: Tales for teens and adults

10-11 p.m.: JC Ghost Stories Tour (adults only)

Saturday, Aug. 12

Cherokee Stage

12:30-1:15 p.m.: Jared Bentley and Friends

2-2:45 p.m.: Sterling Springs

3:30-4:15 p.m.: Earth Suits

5-5:45 p.m.: Deadwood Drifters

6:30-7:15 p.m.: Sang Sarah

8-8:45 p.m.: Rbts Win

9:30-10:30 p.m.: Indighost

Main Stage/Holston Stage

1-1:45 p.m.: Aaron Jaxon Band

2:30-3:15 p.m.: ETSU Celtic Pride Band

4-4:45 p.m.: Jackdaw's 7

5:30-6:15 p.m.: A Great Disaster

7-8:45 p.m.: Tuatha Dea

9:15-10:45 p.m.: Block Party with DJ Breese

Other activities

Main Street Pizza Family Zone open 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

10-11 a.m.: Yoga On The Street at the Nelson Stage; free half pint of beer from Johnson City Brewing Co.

11 a.m.-noon: Children's stories

11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Family friendly science fun at the Hands On! Museum

Noon-12:30 p.m.: Touch-A-Fire-Truck with the Johnson City Fire Department

12:30-1 p.m.: Touch-An-Ambulance with the Johnson City EMS

1-1:30 p.m.: Touch-A-Cruiser with the Johnson City Police Department

1:15-2 p.m.: Kindermusik

2-3 p.m.: Southern Fire Cloggers

2:30-3:30 p.m.: Johnson City Public Library craft activity at the activity tent

3-4 p.m.: Plant your own flower to take home at the craft tent

3:15-4 p.m. Kindermusik

4-5 p.m.: Family stories

5:30- 6:15 p.m.: Drum circle

6-7 p.m.: Johnson City Ballroom exhibition performance at the intersection of Roan and Main Street

7-8 p.m.: Tales for teens and adults

10-11 p.m.: JC ghost stories tours (adults only)

Ongoing Family Zone activities on both days

• Petting zoo

• Fender’s Farm Cow train rides at the corner of Market Street and Roan Street

• Face painting

• Balloon animals

• Inflatables for toddlers only at the intersection of Market and Roan Street

• Baby Oasis Tent provided by BABE Breastfeeding Coalition

• Special Needs Oasis Tent provided by Dawn of Hope

• Senior Oasis Tent provided by Johnson City Parks and Rec. Senior Center

• Children’s activity tent

• Voter registration tent

• Children’s craft tent

• USA Raft play area and photos

• Misting tents

• Little Chicago Fest “selfie booth”

Activities around the festival

• Saturday: Poker Run sponsored by Numan’s Café and Sports Bar

• Friday and Saturday: Children’s Safety House provided by the Firefighters Union at Buffalo Street

• Friday and Saturday: Remote control cruiser activity at the Johnson City Police Department Command Unit at Buffalo Street

• Tarot card reading

• Dance competition at the ETSU DJ Stage on Spring Street (Time TBD)

The Little Chicago Festival will be presented by the Downtown Merchants Association and sponsored by Holston Distributing, Cherokee Distributing, Main Street Pizza and the Johnson City Press.

For more information on the festival or how to volunteer, visit www.littlechicagofestival.com or check out their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/littlechicagofestival.