Blue Plum's 2017 success helps volunteers pay off most of debt

“During the past 12 months, with fundraisers and revenues generated from the festival, we have been able to pay over 75 percent of debt from last year’s festival,” President Tracy Johnson said in a news release. “We are thankful the majority of vendors from 2016 chose to be a part of the 2017 festival and are looking forward to next year.”

The economic development that successful festivals help foster is particularly important for Johnson City’s growth, according to Dianna Cantler, Director of Downtown Development.

“There's several benefits to having festivals. One is that it gives you the opportunity to showcase your community to those from the outside, so there's a tourism aspect to it,” Cantler said. “There's also economic benefit, whether it's for local businesses or from outside of the region when you look at the sales tax that's generated.

It also fosters community pride,” she said.

Thousands attended the annual music and arts celebration June 2-3 in Founders Park, enjoying Ferris wheel rides, food and beer vendors, free concerts, a kids play area, races and artisans’ booths. It was a major rebound for the festival in its 18th year.

“The 2017 festival was an event for the entire family and it was a true celebration of the many things that make Johnson City so wonderful,” Johnson said. “One of the reasons why we were so successful this year was the outpouring of support from our sponsors and our volunteers.

“It was a shining example of what teamwork can accomplish when people come together to achieve a common goal.”

It was this level of community involvement that helped bolster the event, according to Jenny Lockmiller, past president and member of the board of directors. She said this year’s success was comparable to a “phoenix rising from the ashes.”

“A lot of it (the success) is how much people really love Blue Plum,” Lockmiller said.

Blue Plum finished the 2016 festival in a hole, as it took a three-pronged financial hit. Changes to pricing and venues frustrated merchants and attendees, inspiring a second downtown summer festival. Heavy rain limited attendance. And finally, the festival’s director, Deanna Hays, was charged with and eventually convicted of stealing from the coffers. The organization was left owing vendors in the process.

As of December, the group owed approximately $50,000 to nine vendors who provided services to the 2016 festival in June.

But in April, the organization announced that it had secured sponsorships to bolster the event, allowing Blue Plum to return to free concerts and admission to the park. The results were clear.

“Once again, we give them (sponsors and volunteers) our heartfelt thanks,” Johnson said in the release.

Sponsors of the 2017 Blue Plum Festival were Commercial Bank; Wild Wing Café; Yee Haw Brewing; JRH Brewing; City of Johnson City; East Tennessee State University; Johnson City Medical Center’s Level 1 Trauma Center; People’s Community Bank; Summers-Taylor; Main Street Pizza Company; Carnegie Hotel; Doubletree Hotel; Fairfield Inn; Reclaimed Inspired Goods; Morris-Baker Funeral Home; Herndon, Coleman, Brading & McKee; Dreaming Tree Wines; Universal Wine and Liquor; Ben Igou State Farm Insurance; The Lee Law Group; London Lofts; Mountain States Credit Union; Best Western; and Inspire Business Interiors.

Keep visiting JohnsonCityPress.com for more on this developing story.