Covered Bridge wraps up another year this evening

Mild weather led to large crowds both at Covered Bridge Park for the entertainment and for the vendors’ area along East Elk Avenue.

Crowds packed into the park to hear such acts Friday night as Blue Highway, Mountain Rose and Boots on the Ground. Local favorite Carson Peters and Iron Mountain packed the crowds into the park Thursday even though the evening began with a rainstorm and turned chilly.

“It really got cold as the night wore on,” said master of ceremonies David Miller of WBEJ-FM. Despite the early rain and the late chill, the crowd stayed for Peters’ show.

It was a warmer, but still comfortable night Friday and the crowd was out in the middle of the day to spend time on the bridge.

One popular new spot was the free fun area for children at the Bonnie Kate Theater. With more than 20 vendors set up in the north parking lot of the theater, there were plenty of places for children to have fun.

They also got a lot of free stuff, from free temporary tattoos to free jump ropes, and fun things to do, like paint rocks.

The rock painting was supervised by Macaroni Kid, also known as Amanda Hollifield. She said she started the day Friday with 225 smooth and clean river rocks provided by Johnson City Stone. The children painted 189 of the rocks Friday, so she knew she was going to need more rocks for Saturday.

She said the rocks were part of a scavenger hunt promoting the community. The rocks are placed in a location and posted on Facebook. Finders may take the rock or post it in another location.

The Bonnie Kate free entertainment included several activities inside the theater. One of the most popular was an exotic bird show. East Tennessee State University Professor Michael J. Whitelaw provided children the chance to search for fossils and examine larger finds.

The Bonnie Kate was a free zone, but with more than 100 vendors, there were plenty of opportunities for shoppers looking for all sorts of unusual festival items. The vendors appeared to be doing a good business.

The title for the vendor who made the longest journey to reach the festival went to WHH Ranch Co. of Shepherd, Texas, with a distance of 992 miles.

It is the oldest family-owned and family-operated cannery in Texas. The company has been in business for 78 years and for three generations.

The company makes a long line of tasty Southwestern treats, including salsa, jelly, relish and mustard that tastes like a hot dog.

The unique company does much of its business by selling its products at festivals, going to about 300 to 325 a year. It also does a big business on the Internet. The products are also found in about 700 mom-and-pop stores across the country.

There were also plenty of vendors providing festival food, including some that are old standbys, like the Hungarian Sausage King and the Southern Belle, otherwise known as Csaba and Mellissa Szucs of Erwin, who are known for their kolbasz sausage dogs.

The festival wraps up today with a full afternoon and evening on the Covered Bridge Park Stage.

Watts Dance Studio takes the stage at 3:30 p.m., followed by the Bullseye Band at 5. North Fork with Daniel Grindstaff will begin at 6:30.

Suzy Bogguss will close out the entertainment. She will start at 8. Following her act, the Snap-on Tools Fireworks Show will take place.