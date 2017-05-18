Berry crowded: Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival on Saturday expected to draw thousands

The 15th annual Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday on the Unicoi Elementary School grounds off Interstate 26’s Exit 32. The Strawberry Parade, starting at 9 a.m., will precede the festival kickoff.

“Strawberries have really become what Unicoi is known for,” said Sarah Jennings, the director of parks and recreation for Unicoi. “Everybody loves Scott’s strawberries.”

Festivalgoers can enjoy live music, foods and crafts from scores of local vendors, a cornhole tournament and — of course — strawberries from Scott’s Farms.

Organizers will also hold a Strawberry Recipe Contest and a Miss and Mr. Strawberry Festival pageant. Games and inflatables will also be set aside for kids.

Featured performers will include dancers from the Gay Whitt School of Dance, Bluegrass Outlaws, Boots on the Ground and Dreamcatcher.

More than 100 vendors will be in attendance, including Kraftapalooza, which will sell hand-stamped jewelry and string art; Black Oak Reserve Artistic Jewelry, selling hand-cut stones and knit items; and Sisters Act Two, selling fabric items, aprons, casserole carriers and fabric bowls, among other things.

“All of our vendors are handmade and handcrafted vendors,” Jennings said. “We really like to showcase the art and the talent in the area, and our food vendors are local nonprofits and civic groups.”

Items on sale will range from the indulgent, including chocolate covered strawberries, apple butter and strawberry shortcakes; to the practical, including wooden slab benches, tables, wooden shelves; and the not-as-practical-yet-still-fun, a category that includes bath bombs, beard balm, soy candles and a miscellaneous assortment of other items.

The recipe contest will start at 11 a.m. at the booth belonging to the Town of Unicoi. The first-, second- and third-place winners will be announced at noon. Strawberry confections will be judged based on their use of strawberries, taste, appearance and originality.

The deadline to enter the contest is Friday. Applications, which are available on the town of Unicoi website, should be filled out and returned to the Unicoi Tourist Information Center at 106 Unicoi Village Place.

The cornhole tournament, organized by the Unicoi County Family YMCA, will be $40 per team. Beginning at 10 a.m., teams are composed of two players, and the tournament will use double-elimination rules. Teams can download a registration form and find a list of rules on the Unicoi County YMCA website.

Jennings expects about 5,000 people will attend the event on Saturday, which she said is roughly equivalent to the number of people who go to the town’s Freedom Festival.

“I think that it’s a really hometown feel at our festival,” Jennings said. “The community is so involved, and they get so excited about this event and it really brings everyone together.”

Festival schedule:

9:00 a.m. — Strawberry Parade

10:00-10:05 a.m. — Opening Ceremonies

10:00 a.m. — Cornhole Tournament

10:05-11:05 a.m. — Miss and Mr. Strawberry Festival Pageant

11:05-11:30 a.m. — Gay Whitt School of Dance

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — North Ridge Community Church Erwin Band

11:00 a.m. — Recipe Contest (winners to be announced at 12:30 p.m.)

12:00-12:30 p.m. — Cake Walk

1:00-2:00 p.m. — Bluegrass Outlaws

2:30-3:30 p.m. — Boots On The Ground Bluegrass Band

3:30-4:00 p.m. — Cake Walk

4:00-5:00 p.m. — Dreamcatcher