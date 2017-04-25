Suzy Bogguss, Blue Highway, Carson Peters to appear at Covered Bridge Celbration

Suzy Bogguss will be performing in the grand finale. She has seen 10 of her albums with Capitol Records certified platinum and three others have been gold. Eight of her singles have cracked country music's top 5.

Bogguss is the recipient of a Grammy Award as well as several awards from the Academy of Country Music, the Country Music Association, CMT and the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.

Her songs have been heard on television shows and in commercials. She has performed on many national television shows, including "In Performance at The White House," "A Capitol 4th," "Austin City Limits," "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," "Live with Regis and Kelly" and "The View".

In 2011, Bogguss released American Folk Songbook, a 17-song CD and hardcover book with stories and sheet music, available online and nationally at Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores.

Bogguss will be performing from 8 to 9:15 p.m. She will be followed by the fireworks show, sponsored by Snap-on, to close out the annual celebration.

Another big name will grace the Covered Bridge stage on Friday. Highly esteemed bluegrass band Blue Highway has earned a collective 26 International Bluegrass Music Association awards, six awards from the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America, one Dove award, plus three Grammy nominations as a band, in addition to three Grammy Awards for individual members.

Blue Highway was voted the Favorite Bluegrass Artist of All Time by the readers of "Bluegrass Today" in April.

Blue Highway will be performing on Friday at 8 p.m.

Local favorite Carson Peters will take the stage on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Peters started playing the fiddle at the age of 3, when his parents bought him a one-eighth-size fiddle.

By 4, he was playing in fiddle competitions and jamming at musical festivals.

Now 12, Peters is a seasoned performer, playing numerous venues with his band throughout the region, including Bristol Rhythm and Roots, Dollywood's Bluegrass and BBQ, Asheville, North Carolina's Bluegrass First Class, Song of the Mountains, Carter Family Fold and WDVX's World Class Bluegrass concert series.

He has also performed on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," "Little Big Shots with Steve Harvey" and played with Jimmy Fortune on the floor of the Tennessee Senate.

He first appeared on the Grand Ole Opry on March 28, 2014, when he peformed with Ricky Skaggs and his band, Kentucky Thunder.

The significant increase in famed musicians performing at the Covered Bridge Celebration is a result of the efforts of Daniel Grindstaff.

The Farm Bureau Insurance agent has been playing at the Grand Ole Opry since he was 18 and has made many friends. He began touring with Grammy Award winner Marty Raybon in the fall of 2006.

In 2012, Grindstaff decided he wanted to return home to spend more time with his wife, Kristen, and his young son, Finn. He still performs occasionally at the Grand Ole Opry and will peform with Forth Fork on the Covered Bridge stage as the opening act for Bogguss. The group will perform from 6:30 to 7:30.

As always, there is no charge to enjoy the music. When some of Grindstaff's friends call him to find out how to get good seats for the shows, he advises them to "get their early."