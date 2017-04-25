Sponsors rally to bring Blue Plum back for its 18th year

“This year, we have an amazing team of sponsors who graciously stepped forward to support the Blue Plum Festival,” Blue Plum Organization president Tracy Johnson said. “Without them, we would not be able to continue this beloved event which is now in its 18th year.

“They made this happen.”

The Wood Brothers, Jill Andrews and a live broadcast of Music City Roots will headline the 2017 festival in Johnson City, which is set for June 2-3 in Founders Park.

Sponsors include the City of Johnson City, East Tennessee State University, Wild Wing Café, Yee Haw Brewing, Johnson City Medical Center’s Level 1 Trauma Center, JRH Brewing, PEPSI, People’s Community Bank, Main Street Pizza Company, Carnegie Hotel and Doubletree Hotel.

Johnson noted that additional sponsors would soon be announced and that other sponsorship opportunities were still available.

The festival took a three-pronged financial hit last year. Changes to pricing and venues frustrated merchants and attendees, inspiring a second downtown summer festival. Heavy rain limited attendance. And finally, the festival’s director, Deanna Hays, was charged with and eventually convicted of stealing from the coffers. The organization was left owing vendors in the process.

Music City Roots, a live weekly radio show from Nashville that explores the “roots and branches” of Americana, country and other music genres, will broadcast live from Blue Plum on the night of June 2. Jill Andrews, who is a graduate of ETSU, will perform as part of the Music City Roots broadcast on Friday evening with David Mayfield Parade headlining Friday’s music line up.

On Saturday evening, musical entertainment will include another performance by Andrews followed by The Wood Brothers. The Nashville-based group features guitarist Oliver Wood, bassist Chris Wood and drummer Jano Rix. Their album “Paradise” debuted at number one on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart, and the group has performed across the country.

Other musical groups performing include, Symphony Rags, The Rhythm Brewers, New Orleans Suspects, Ed Snodderly, Broomstix, Seth Glier, Momma Molasses, Shake It Like a Caveman, Jordan Copas and more.

In addition to the musical groups appearing on two stages in Founder’s Park, other Blue Plum Festival events will include the 5K run/walk on Friday night, a Ferris wheel, a chalk art competition, art and food vendors and a kids’ zone with the help of Hands On! Regional Museum and Quantum Leap. A silent disco will take place on Friday evening.

Johnson says additional information on music performers and other activities will be provided later.

For more information on the 18th annual Blue Plum Festival, visit http://www.blueplum.org/.