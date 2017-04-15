Community invited to join in Earth Day service projects

Teams of volunteers from the city and town, East Tennessee State University, the local Boy Scout council and numerous churches, civic organizations and businesses will be beautifying parks, building friendships and strengthening in their communities beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Kickoff ceremonies for the ninth-annual Day of Service will be held at 8 at the Unicoi Tourists Information and Visitors Center and at the Meredith Pavilion at Winged Deer Park.

Work assignments for volunteers of all ages and all skill levels will be available immediately following the ceremonies.

In Johnson City, the service projects will include a refurbishment of the lakeside boardwalk and benches at Winged Deer, mulching of the park’s disc golf course, litter pickup, fence-line cleaning and more.

In Unicoi, volunteers will be constructing a natural playground area and interpretive trail at Jack Snider Park on Unicoi Drive, picking up trash along the Pinnacle Tower Trail on Buffalo Mountain and landscaping, repairing a paved walking trail, painting signs and repairing benches at the park, at the neighboring Bogart-Bowman Cabin and at the visitors center.

Similar Day of Service events will be held in Kingsport, Bristol and other communities across the Southeast.

In Unicoi, those who wish to volunteer, sponsor a work project or learn more about the Day of Service may call Sarah Jennings at 423-735-0317 or Sherry Shook at 423-742-0746 or email tiptoe2u@hotmail.com.

More information about Day of Service volunteer and sponsorship opportunities in Johnson City may be obtained by contacting Bobby Green at 423-794-7501 or bgreencentral79 @yahoo.com.

