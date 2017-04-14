Johnson City planting seeds to regrow Tree and Landscape Board

It’s a great time for people to care for the environment by advocating for trees, specifically promoting and managing the urban forest and the overall appearance of Johnson City. Trees can be planted to help future generations, but the city of Johnson City is also providing a more sustained way to become an advocate for the local environmental community.

Pat Walding, the city’s forester, is leading the charge to revamp the city’s Tree and Landscape Board, which does just that. Unlike other city boards, the Tree and Landscape board isn’t presented with business — upon which the group votes — but it’s tasked with advocating for trees, green spaces around the city and projects related to these efforts.

The City Commission, Walding said, might be presented with recommendations from board members, pertaining to the way public dollars are spent at places like the developing King Creek Basin or the West Walnut Street Corridor.

Walding could make those recommendations, but being a member of the municipality’s staff, he thinks it means more coming from other community members.

“I have somewhat of a voice, but it'll be better from the public,” he said.

He’s been helping to recruit new members. Any new members will be appointed by the City Commission to serve a three-year term.

Unfortunately, to this point, Walding only has one application: Chase Giebner’s.

Giebner, a graduate of Virginia Tech, has a degree in urban forestry. He’s a certified arborist with Bartlett Tree Experts and is excited to be able to help guide the direction of the Tree and Landscape Board.

“It's a good opportunity for anyone who has an interest in trees or wants to help the city out,” Giebner said. “Trees can't speak for themselves, so we have to.”

Both Giebner and Walding emphasized that members of the board don’t necessarily have to experts, but people with a passion for their community and the environment. Anyone with an interest in economic development, pollination, tree coverage or the development of Johnson City-area parks should consider joining, Giebner said.

Asheville, North Carolina, with the historic Biltmore properties and other efforts to highlight trees and landscape, has great canopy coverage, as does Charlottesville, Virginia, according to Giebner. He said both places could be guides for how the city should handle this opportunity.

We don’t have to copy those places, but at least progress to being better to trees, Giebner said.

“There could be some improvements in the canopy cover in Johnson City,” he said. “Lots of trees being taken down, but not a lot are being planted.”

Gieber is going to continue working with Walding to try and recruit new members from diverse backgrounds in the community, all with tree advocacy in mind.

Anyone interested in can complete one of the applications, found at www.johnsoncitytn.org/boards. The deadline to submit forms is Monday, May 1. For more information, contact Walding at walding@johnsoncitytn.org.

