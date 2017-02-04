Cherokee research featured at Winter Naturalist Rally

Franklin is a professor of archaeology at East Tennessee State University. He is also curator of archaeology at the ETSU Natural History Museum in Gray and curator of the ETSU Valleybrook Archaeological Education and Curation Center. He holds a doctorate in archeology from the University of Tennessee. His research interests include the prehistory of Southern Appalachia, cave and rock shelter archaeology, stone tool and pottery technologies, and French paleolithic and medieval archaeology.

At the rally, Franklin will discuss how archaeological research conducted by ETSU since 2006 contrasts with a 1958 report of the Tennessee Valley Authority that held the upper reaches of the Tennessee Valley, along the Holston, Watauga and Nolichucky rivers were not suitable for permanent Cherokee villages. The ETSU researcher has found dozens of Native American towns from 1350 to 1650 in the region.

Franklin will discuss how his work “suggests that the upper reaches of the Tennessee Valley were not marginal hinterlands but rather newly discovered and well-connected cultural centers. It appears that at least some of these communities came into direct contact with early Spanish explorers.”

Franklin’s hourlong program will begin at 11 a.m. in the state park’s conference center. Prior to his presentation there will be two other presentations. At 9:30 a.m., botanist Jamey Donaldson, of the well known Baatany Goat Project, will present “Great Graminoids! Quantifying vegetation on Roan Mountain’s western balds over the last 80 years (1936-2016).” At 10:25 a.m., Cindy Barrett, a master’s candidate in biology at ETSU will present “Range-wide prevalence and impacts of the lily leaf spot disease on Gray’s Lily with an assessment of turk’s cap lily and Michaux’s Lily as disease reservoirs.”

After lunch, at 1 p.m., those who attend the rally will have a choice of three hikes:

• Donaldson will lead a hike to the alder balds along the ridgeline of Roan Mountain.

• The second choice is a hike along the Doe River to observe wildlife tracks and signs. It will be led by Marty Silver, a ranger at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport.

• The third choice is a tree identification hike through the park. It will be led by Frosty Levy, professor emeritus of biology at ETSU.

Registration for the rally is $10. A registration form can be found at www.friendsofroanmtn.org. A bag lunch can also be reserved on the form. The lunch is $8. Lunch orders must be received by Wednesday.