First Day hikes offered at state parks

But the Tennessee first day hikes are a part of something even bigger — the America’s State Parks First Day Hikes initiative, which will take place in all 50 states.

In Carter County, the First Day Hikes will include the unveiling of a brand new trail, the Moonshiners’ Run at Roan Mountain State Park, 015 Highway 143, Roan Mountain. The park ranger-led hike will begin at 2 p.m. on New Year’s Day at the Moonshiners' Run/Turkey Trot Trailhead in the overflow cabin parking area and recycling station. The hike is scheduled to last until 4:30 p.m.

The participants will be hiking approximately 1.5 miles out and 1.5 miles back along moderately difficult terrain. The park’s webpage warns hikers to “be prepared for cold, windy, and perhaps even snowy conditions, as the average January temperature in Roan Mountain is 24 degrees.”

Hikers can look forward to joining the park staff at the Conference Center at the end of the hike to warm up by the fireplace with hot tea and cocoa.

The event is free. For more information, call the park at 423-772-0190.

Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, 1651 W. Elk Ave., Elizabethton, will be featuring a Frontier Footsteps First Day Hike.

Ranger Jason Davis will guide the interpretive walk through the grounds of Sycamore Shoals and along portions of the walking path from 9-9:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Davis will describe the historic events that took place surrounding Sycamore Shoals and their significance to the state and the country. The group will meet at the picnic area next to the Visitors Center. The event is free.

The Sycamore Shoals hike is by reservation only and subject to cancellation due to extremely bad weather. Reservations must be made by Friday at 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 423-543-5808.