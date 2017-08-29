Carter County School System gets a lot done this summer

If you were the Carter County School System, you would be spending it on new roofs, renovations and upgrades to bathrooms, a new preschool playground, a new paint booth and a new pedestrian ramp.

Summer is always the best time to make repairs in the schools, polish the gymnasium floors, give a fresh coat of paint to the walls and upgrade kitchens and bathrooms.

But this past summer was an exceptionally busy one for Carter County. That was because the school system had $2.1 million from a combination of sources. Those sources included local option sales tax revenue (which can only be spent on school capital projects), drawing down some of the money in the general fund balance and other sources.

Most of the projects were timed to be completed while the students were out of school for the summer. The final project to be completed is the ramp being installed at Unaka High School to bring the athletic fields into compliance with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act. That project was timed to be ready in time for the first home football game on Sept. 1.

The other projects included renovations and upgrades to bathrooms throughout the school system, including two sets of bathrooms, upstairs and downstairs, at Hampton and Happy Valley high schools and one set of bathrooms at Hunter Elementary.

Roof projects included a new roof over the computer lab at Happy Valley Middle School and a new roof over the gymnasium at Cloudland High School.

Several very old modular classrooms were replaced by newer units purchased from Unicoi County Schools..

A new preschool playground was erected at Little Milligan Elementary.

Improvements to cafeterias were made at Hunter, Keenburg and Central elementaries and Happy Valley High School.

An improved heating and air conditioning unit was placed in the computer lab at Happy Valley Middle School.

A new paint booth was built for the auto body class at Unaka High.