Carter teachers begin new school year on Monday

All of the teachers in the system met Monday morning for the first in-service program, held in the sanctuary of Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church.

The keynote speaker was Lottie Ryans, director of workforce and literacy initiatives for the First Tennessee Development District.

She spoke about several programs she oversees, including ACT Work Ready Communities, which is based on how many workers have nationally recognized credentials of training and skills for technical jobs.

The program that will have the most immediate impact on the school system this year will probably be the implementation of the work ethic diploma, which will be awarded to students who demonstrate and earn a number of skills and traits that are prized by employers, such as punctuality, promptness, being drug free and trained in technical subjects.

The advantage for a student who receives a work ethic diploma is that it not only helps the graduate stand out against other job applicants, but it also guarantees a job interview to the recipient of a work ethic diploma.

Ryans gave a statistic to demonstrate the importance of that guarantee. She said that last year Mountain States Health Alliance received 85,000 applications for employment.

Another First Tennessee Development District program designed to help students from Northeast Tennessee find good jobs is the CareerQuest Tennessee, which was held this year in the mini-dome at East Tennessee State University.

While the school system is working hard to prepare its secondary students for a career, the system is also working to prepare its youngest students.

This will be the second year of the system's reading initiative to improve the reading levels of students. It started last year with students in grades K-2 and will expand this year to higher elementary grades, including incorporating reading into such subjects as social studies.

But the focus on Monday's in-service was also on the impact made by teachers.

In her presentation, Ryans called on the teachers who were listening to her to "inspire ... motivate." She said for many successful people, "one of the most important person in a student's life was a teacher."

Director of Schools Kevin Ward reinforced that theme.

"This is where the rubber hits the road," Ward said. "You are the professionals."