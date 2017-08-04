Sinkholes pop up at Boones Creek school construction site

Halliburton said options were up in the air for either dismissing school an extra 30 minutes or dismissing early for the day. Eventually school administrators decided on dismissing at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 21 so students and faculty will have the chance to witness the eclipse, which will be at its peak at about 2:30 that afternoon.

Citing the several viewing parties around the area, including ones in Johnson City and Jonesborough, Halliburton said it seemed appropriate to dismiss early so students could have the rare experience. Since school will be in session until 11:30, it will count as a full day of attendance for students.

“We just decided this would probably be better for a family event,” Halliburton said. “We want the public to be able to attend this.”

In other news, one sinkhole has been found on the property where the new Boones Creek K-8 School will stand in about a year. Project Manager Tommy Burleson said the sinkhole is one of three suspect spots on the property. This sinkhole was found in where the northernmost building is planned to be located.

The other two are in areas where the athletic fields are designated.

Burleson said work has begun on fixing the sinkhole, and that it shouldn’t be a big issue moving forward.

