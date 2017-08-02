First day of school: Students, staff, superintendent return to Mountain View Elementary

But a few minutes later, the building transformed into a completely different world as hundreds of students and parents arrived at the campus for the first time since the 2016-17 school year. A cacophony filled the halls, from students excited to be back with their classmates and of course, from children who were hesitant to leave their parents and summer break behind.

While the first day of school can be hectic for students and staff alike, Principal Melissa Stukes said the children always “bring the life back” to the school.

She said the staff has been preparing for the first day of school for weeks, getting their rooms in order and preparing their curriculum for the new school year.

“We all have a passion for wanting to be here and doing our jobs,” she said. “We love our students. They make our school what it is.

“It’s a happy place to come back to.”

As schools across the district kick off the 2017-18 school year, Superintendent Steve Barnett plans to visit each school to meet with the students and the staff. The first school he visited was Mountain View Elementary, which is near where he grew up. Though he attended Happy Valley Elementary, his younger brothers attended Mountain View.

During his visit on the first day of school, Barnett said he immediately noticed the school’s positive energy. He was especially impressed with how the staff connected with the students while “setting the tone with smiles.”

“Everything has been so positive,” Barnett said. “Everybody seems ready to get started.”

Though Barnett hopes to make some changes during the school year, including implementing the district’s revised math standards, Barnett and Stukes said some things will never change.

“The focus remains the same — our students,” Stukes said.