Carter Schools continuing, expanding its reading initiative

Mike Miller, elementary supervisor for the Carter County School System, observed the progress last year. At the end of the school year in May, he said of the first year of the program: “It has gone better than I expected.”

Once again, the school system has contracted with reading consultant Beverly Tyner to oversee the efforts in the lower grades and advise teachers. The school system now has an extensive collection of guided reading books that extend through the first 27 levels of reading, which carry through the third grade.

"I am real pleased," Miller said of the readers. He said he has used surplus funds from the acquisitions of the readers to buy STEM kits for students in grades 4-8.

Miller said he hoped the elementary-level robotics program will "hopefully, generate interest in our CTE (career technical education) program.

Miller sees these middle school students as more difficult to motivate, but he said reading at these higher levels is being successfully incorporated into science and social studies courses.

Director of Schools Kevin Ward made the improvement of reading in the school system a priority over the past two years because reading is a key skill needed for all students, whether headed to college or into a technical job which requires a high level of reading competency to operate equipment and perform complex jobs.