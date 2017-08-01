Carter School System rolls out work ethic diploma program

One major change is the reading program. The emphasis on improving reading in the elementary grades started last year for students in kindergarten, first and second grades. That initiative will continue this year, with even more emphasis on reading at the lower grades and also extending into the higher elementary grades.

For the high schools, there is an emphasis on establishing the work ethic diploma and also on a closer partnership with the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton for dual enrollment programs.

The work ethic diploma program was approved last year by the Carter County School Board.

Barbara Marek, behavior specialist, for the school system and liaison for the school counselors, said that while the work ethic diploma program is being rolled out this year, the groundwork has already been laid. Last year's juniors have received orientation into the program.

Secondary Supervisor Danny McClain said one of the advantages of the diploma is "it guarantees an interview" for a student with major employers in the region.

The program is already supported by more than 30 large companies and employers, including International Paper, Mullican Flooring, Mountain States Health Alliance, Wellmont Health System, General Electric and TRW.

The diploma program combines academic achievement with several other standards that employers consider important, such as attendance, punctuality, following the rules and avoiding use of drugs.

Drug use is an especially high concern. The diplomas are awarded on the basis of points earned for achieving specified standards. It takes 20 points for a student to earn the work ethic diploma. A student can earn five points, one quarter of the total needed, by voluntarily presenting written proof of being drug free.

Students also earn a point for maintaining a grade point average above 2.0; three points for an average of 3.5 or higher. One point is awarded for students who complete a career technical education course by the end of their senior year. Thee points for thee CTE courses. Two points are awarded to a student who has completed the eight hours of community service required by the Tennessee Promise program.

While the work ethic diploma can be a big benefit for students who are seeking immediate employment after graduation, the dual enrollment program is designed to get students through post secondary programs and on to the job force quicker.

"There are a lot of opportunities," McClain said. There are many basic courses that are required by many of the higher level courses at the Technology Center. High school students can knock these out while juniors and seniors in high school and finish their post secondary programs that much quicker.

McClain said the Tennessee Promise program that makes those courses free for most students also applies to high school students in the dual enrollment program.