Joseph Sobol says farewell to East Tennessee

Dr. Joseph Sobol, who has worked as coordinator of the world-renowned East Tennessee State University graduate storytelling program since 2000, will be saying goodbye to his years of storytelling in the region after his farewell performance at the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre on July 20 at 7 p.m.

Sobol recently accepted a position as director of the storytelling program at the George Ewart Evans Centre for Storytelling Research at the University of South Wales in Cardiff, Wales.

Though Sobol is excited to start this new chapter in his life in a region that’s well-known for its appreciation for storytelling, he said he will always consider Jonesborough home.

Sobol said his last 17 years as coordinator of ETSU’s program have been a positive experience in which he has taught and shared his knowledge and passion for storytelling to students from across the world. He spent much of his time teaching storytelling and developing the program at ETSU after touring the country from 1994 to 1999.

“It’s been a great and challenging 17 years,” Sobol said of his years at ETSU.

But Sobol said he would’ve liked to have the opportunity to showcase more of his performances in East Tennessee before leaving for Wales.

“The town of Jonesborough has played a very important role in my life, first as a home for the art of storytelling and later as a home for me,” Sobol said. “While living here and teaching at the university, I haven't often been able to share my stories with my hometown the way I might have liked, so I’m taking this opportunity to do so while I can.”

Before departing for his new home in Wales, ETSU’s Storytelling Program and David Joe Miller Productions will present a farewell performance of Sobol’s virtuoso storytelling piece, “Jack and the Least Gal.”

This production, which explores the intricate interconnections between the characters and themes of the Appalachian wonder tales, features original and traditional songs with an added element of dark humor, according to a press release.

Ed Stivender, who has often been called “the Robin Williams of Storytelling,” said this unique performance of Sobol’s masterpiece is sure to leave an impression.

"Joseph Sobol’s latest one-man musical ‘Jack and the Least Gal’ finds the human heart's blood that runs through the Jack Tales. Proving that Jack Tales are not just for children anymore, he explores themes of sexuality, violence and witchcraft with a deft touch. The images he casts with words and music last in the mind's eye long after the final chord fades,” Stivender said.

According to Sobol, much of his storytelling re-imagines the themes of many familiar tales, drawing off of other pieces of traditional literature and oral traditions as well.

“Storytelling is an ancient, human-scaled art form that shapes us as individuals and as cultures,” Sobol said. “By the stories that we choose and that choose us, we all participate in that shaping every day. The storyteller is one who accepts the conscious responsibility of that shaping role.

“It’s very much a performing art as well as a practical art. It also has applications in many different fields of learning and growth,” he said.

After a performance in Chicago, Sobol’s unique style and approach to the art of storytelling struck a chord with Illinois Storytelling Festival founder Jim May, who wrote, “Joseph Sobol's ‘Jack and the Least Gal’ is a masterpiece — a breakthrough for Joseph's work and for the storytelling community's understanding of the Jack Tales Cycle.”

Though Sobol’s farewell performance at the theatre will be free, goodwill offerings will be accepted as a benefit for ETSU’s Storytelling Program.

For more information on Sobol and his storytelling career, visit www.josephsobol.com.